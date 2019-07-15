The 2020 Toyota Supra is finally making its way into dealerships. In fact, you may have heard that a dealer is asking no less than $100,000 for one, though the listing has since been pulled. Whether it was sold or the dealer was just internet-shamed for asking double the price of the reincarnated sports car, we don’t know. We do know, however, that Toyota isn’t just letting the moniker speak for itself. The automaker is launching a broadcast and digital ad campaign with three commercials designed to get you excited about the Supra.

The longest spot (top of page) is a 30-second montage of the Supra doing Supra things, which in this case means lots of track footage. We’re treated to high-speed drifts, high-speed flybys, slow-motion shots of rubber being atomized, you know – all the car-crazy tomfoolery you’d expect from something wearing a Supra badge.

The other two spots (below) are much shorter, with one featuring a yellow Supra “drawing” a smiley face in rubber on the pavement. The last clip places the new A90 Supra nose-to-nose with its legendary predecessor in an interesting comparison. We’ve seen family reunion shots like this before, but this one reminds us how big the A80 was, at least as it compares to the A90.

“The return of the Toyota Supra has been a long time coming, and it’s well worth the wait,” said Ed Laukes, group vice president of Toyota marketing in North America. “The new campaign highlights the thrill of getting to know the 2020 GR Supra and a rediscovered appreciation for the simple joy of driving.”

Toyota Supra Launch Edition models are arriving at dealerships later this month, with a starting price of $55,250. Exercising some patience will see standard models arriving later this year with a base price $49,990.