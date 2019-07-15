The sports car needs no introduction, but Toyota is giving it one anyway.
The 2020 Toyota Supra is finally making its way into dealerships. In fact, you may have heard that a dealer is asking no less than $100,000 for one, though the listing has since been pulled. Whether it was sold or the dealer was just internet-shamed for asking double the price of the reincarnated sports car, we don’t know. We do know, however, that Toyota isn’t just letting the moniker speak for itself. The automaker is launching a broadcast and digital ad campaign with three commercials designed to get you excited about the Supra.
The longest spot (top of page) is a 30-second montage of the Supra doing Supra things, which in this case means lots of track footage. We’re treated to high-speed drifts, high-speed flybys, slow-motion shots of rubber being atomized, you know – all the car-crazy tomfoolery you’d expect from something wearing a Supra badge.
The other two spots (below) are much shorter, with one featuring a yellow Supra “drawing” a smiley face in rubber on the pavement. The last clip places the new A90 Supra nose-to-nose with its legendary predecessor in an interesting comparison. We’ve seen family reunion shots like this before, but this one reminds us how big the A80 was, at least as it compares to the A90.
“The return of the Toyota Supra has been a long time coming, and it’s well worth the wait,” said Ed Laukes, group vice president of Toyota marketing in North America. “The new campaign highlights the thrill of getting to know the 2020 GR Supra and a rediscovered appreciation for the simple joy of driving.”
Toyota Supra Launch Edition models are arriving at dealerships later this month, with a starting price of $55,250. Exercising some patience will see standard models arriving later this year with a base price $49,990.
Getting To Know The All-New 2020 Toyota GR Supra
Toyota Launches “This Is Our Sport” 2020 GR Supra Campaign
PLANO, Texas (July 15, 2019) – Performance, capability and style are on full display with today’s launch of the all-new 2020 Toyota GR Supra campaign, “This Is Our Sport.” In a nod to Toyota’s sports car heritage, the campaign reflects how Supra drivers will feel the excitement of an iconic car designed with them in mind - a car that pushes the limits.
Broadcast & Digital
The 30-second, 15-second and 6-second broadcast and digital spots were directed by Ozan Biron. These unique spots highlight the Supra’s exhilarating blend of power, precision and agility and inspire drivers to own the sports car they always dreamed about.
In “Track Day”, Julie Andrews’ “Getting to Know You” provides the soundtrack as driver and car glide harmoniously around the iconic Road Atlanta track, showcasing the Supra’s indisputable performance and style as they get to know each other.
The 6-second spots, appropriately titled “0 to 60”, “Balanced”, “Face Off”, “Joy”, “Ribbon”, “Sport Mode”, and “Walks On Water”, demonstrate the spirit of a new sports car - sleek, stylish, powerful and ready to command any road.
The campaign creative was led by Saatchi & Saatchi with Zenith Media responsible for TV and Outdoor media buying.
The return of the 2020 GR Supra was announced with a TV spot in February’s “Big Game”. The high-energy spot, “Wizard”, set the stage for the return of Toyota’s iconic sports car after a 21-year hiatus.
Media Placements
“Track Day”, the 30-second spot from the new campaign, will air across motorsports TV programming; a custom long-form video called “Game Of Horsepower” will feature a unique twist on the classic game of H.O.R.S.E. and will appear on Reddit, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; additional custom brand integrations include GQ, Twitter’s @Marvel LIVE as well as exclusive auto partner of Sports Illustrated’s Fashionable 50 event. Print media includes a custom French Door cover where Motor Trend and Road & Track subscribers will receive an exclusive pull-out poster tapping into the nostalgia of '90s car posters. The Road & Track partnership also features a custom Augmented Reality (AR) integration, which will allow users to virtually see the Supra in their driveway or garage.
Digital partners include Google, Amazon, CBS, IGN and Fast Company with Amobee for programmatic. Social partners include Twitter, Reddit, Facebook and Instagram while audio extensions include Tune In and Gimlet. Out-of-home (OOH) will include high-impact billboards in 17 markets. Additionally, spots will air on national and digital radio as well as within select movie titles in theaters nationwide in conjunction with National CineMedia.
The broadcast and digital spots are available for viewing here. For images and credits, please click here.
About the All-New 2020 GR Supra
The all-new Supra is now on sale and available in two grades – 3.0 and 3.0 Premium, as well as a Launch Edition which is based on the 3.0 Premium grade. Enthusiasts can get their 2020 Supra at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $49,990, with the Launch Edition models starting at $55,250. Both will be powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that produces 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. For more information, visit: http://www.toyota.com/supra.