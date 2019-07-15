The much anticipated 2020 Toyota Supra is finally available to build online. Don't worry you don't need to spend anywhere close to $100,000 to put one in your garage. The Supra starts at $50,920, including the mandatory $930 destination fee. The Launch Edition has the highest base cost at $56,180, but a customer can make the Premium grade's price even higher by ticking every possible option box. The model tops out at $59,744.

75 Photos

The Premium trim starts at $54,920. All 2020 Supras come with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox, regardless of the model grade. There are eight exterior colors to choose from. Absolute Zero white, Tungsten silver, Turbulence Gray, Renaissance Red 2.0, Nocturnal black, and Downshift Blue are no-cost choices. Nitro Yellow is $395, and Phantom silver is $1,495. All of them come with a black leather interior. The only package to choose on this trim is the Driver Assist Package for $1,195 that adds adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, and parking sensors that can automatically apply the brakes at low speeds.

There are nine extra accessories that buyers can add, too. On the outside, there are $65 wheels locks, $925 carbon fiber mirror caps, $485 front bumper paint protection film, and $395 paint protection film on the hood, fenders, mirror backs, and door cups. For the cabin, there is a $46 rear cargo spider net, $49 rear cargo tote, $80 rear cargo carpeted mat, $59 emergency assistance kit, and $30 first aid kit.

Judging by online listings, a handful of dealers already have the Supra in stock, and many more showrooms indicate there are allocations on the way. Expect to start seeing the revived model on the road soon.