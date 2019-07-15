We’re about two months away from finally getting the complete lowdown on the 2020 Porsche Taycan, the automaker’s electric sedan. However, while the German automaker is close to pulling the cover off the final product along with dishing all the juicy, electrified details, Porsche is still wrapping up the car’s final testing. The latest Porsche Taycan video shows the sedan yet again rocketing around the Nürburgring.

While the video doesn’t provide us with any new information, we do get to hear it on the track with petrol-powered vehicles, which makes for a strange auditory dichotomy. When the Taycan whizzes by, it’s easy to hear the tire noise and squeals over the whirl of the electric motors. The gas-powered vehicles testing at the track all emit the raucous burbling we’ve come to expect. Also, it’s difficult to determine from the video if this prototype is showing us more or less than we’ve previously seen, not that there’s much mystery left to its design.

Porsche claims the Taycan can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than 3.5 seconds while having a 310-mile (500-kilometer) range. However, we don’t know details about the battery or electric motor(s), what special software the vehicle will have, charge times, and more. Horsepower and torque figures should come during the reveal.

9 Photos

The 2020 Porsche Taycan will debut this September, likely taking prime real estate at the company’s Frankfurt Motor Show display. Porsche could unveil it before the show, too, in hopes of getting as much coverage as possible. The Taycan will usher in Porsche’s electric future. The company is already preparing to expand the Taycan lineup with the Taycan Cross Turismo wagon in 2020. More EVs will follow. We don’t have official pricing information; however, it should fall between the Cayenne and Panamera in the Porsche lineup.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen via YouTube