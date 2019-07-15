Sales will kick off in November this year.
Lincoln is proud to announce that more than 66 percent of the Navigator sales come from customers of other brands and 9 out of 10 clients choose the most expensive trim levels for the model. To keep luring customers from premium brands, the American company is releasing an updated version of the vehicle for the 2020 model year. While invisible to the eye at first, the changes are important.
People looking for a comfortable, spacious, and safe family SUV will be happy to hear the 2020 Navigator gets more standard equipment across the range. Even the cheapest models now offer power running boards, heated and ventilated front seats, and a wireless charging pad. In addition, Lincoln’s Co-Pilot360 adds safety features such as auto high-beam headlights, blind-spot detection, pre-collision assist, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, and more.
A system called Phone As A Key allows you to lock and unlock the car, open the liftgate, and start and drive the car without a traditional key fob in your pocket. Lincoln debuted this technology with the new 2020 Aviator and it’s now making its way to the 2020 Navigator as a standard feature for all trim levels. The function is activated through the Lincoln Way phone application.
For those looking for a more personalized appearance of their car, for the new model year, Lincoln will offer a trio of Monochromatic Packages – the Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl, and Infinite Black. The exterior upgrades are inspired by the current fashion and home décor trends, where “the layout is clean, uncluttered, and a focus on the horizontal leads the eye through a spacious expanse.”
Lincoln doesn't mention any mechanical upgrades or changes. This means the 2020 Navigator will continue to be offered with a 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The updated SUV goes on sale in November this year with prices to be revealed closer to the on-sale date.
DEARBORN, Mich., July 15, 2019 – A sweeping length of monochromatic color that’s clean, dramatic and designed to turn heads showcases the bold, elegant lines of the Lincoln Navigator and hints at the sanctuary within. Three choices for this signature exterior palette are available for the 2020 model year Navigator full-size SUV.
The trio of Monochromatic Packages – in Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl and Infinite Black – reflect the minimalistic color trend popular in fashion and home décor, where variations of a single hue result in a smooth yet vibrant color scheme that’s easy on the eyes. These broad sweeps of color echo the sanctuary-like interior of Lincoln Navigator, where the layout is clean, uncluttered, and a focus on the horizontal leads the eye through a spacious expanse. The package is available on the Navigator Reserve series SUVs.
“The monochromatic palette emphasizes the strong lines of the Navigator,” says Earl Lucas, Lincoln chief designer. “It’s a perfect color scheme for a full-size luxury SUV, and it offers clients another way to personalize their new Navigator.”
Monochromatic color schemes continue to gain traction in a variety of fields – from fashion to photography and more. Trend forecaster WGSN reports that using one color in differing variations has the potential to be more effective than using multiple, contrasting colors.
“In tandem with the ongoing minimalism trend, a simple color palette may permit the viewer to take notice,” the WGSN report notes. The clean color scheme on the full-size SUV highlight the Navigator’s bold, elegant lines and exude confidence.
More standard technology
The 2020 Navigator now brings more signature features and standard technology to luxury clients. Lincoln-exclusive Phone As A Key technology, first arriving in the all-new Aviator this summer, comes to the 2020 Navigator as a standard feature. Activated through the Lincoln Way™ app, the technology allows owners to lock and unlock, open the liftgate and, most importantly, start and drive their Navigator – all without a traditional key fob.
Power running boards are now standard, as are heated and ventilated front-row seats and a wireless charging pad for compatible mobile phones. Navigator gains Lincoln Co-Pilot360™, a suite of Lincoln’s popular driver-assist technologies*. The offering includes:
- Auto High-Beam Headlamps
- Blind Spot Detection with Cross-Traffic Alert and trailer coverage
- Lane-Keeping System with Driver Alert, Lane-Keeping Alert, Lane-Keeping Assist
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Dynamic Brake Support
- Forward Collision Warning
- Pedestrian Detection
- Rear view camera with washer
“Purposeful technology is an integral part of today’s lifestyle,” says Trevor Scott, marketing manager, The Lincoln Motor Company. “By bringing more Lincoln signature technologies to our most popular vehicles like Navigator, we continue to differentiate ourselves from competition and offer our clients features that help make the daily drive experience effortless.”
Navigator continues to build momentum among luxury buyers, with more than 66 percent of sales coming from other brands. Clients are choosing the additional signature features and luxurious touches available in the full size premium SUV with nine out of ten Navigators sold as Reserve or Black Label series.
Lincoln SUVs set an 18-year high and are off to their best start since 2001 with sales of 39,109 SUVs through the first six months of the year. The 2020 Lincoln Navigator arrives in dealerships in November.