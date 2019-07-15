The fifth-generation Toyota Supra might be the subject of controversy due to its strong BMW links, but if you can get past that, it’s a reputable sports car. The Stig experienced its performance first-hand by taking the A90 to the Top Gear test track in Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, U.K. for a fast lap to see whether it’s worth the hype.

Judging solely by how it fared on the circuit originally designed by Lotus, it’s a competent machine as it completed the lap in 1 minute and 23.1 seconds. To put that into perspective, it perfectly matched the Porsche 911 GT3 of the 997 generation as well as the Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale. It was also nearly as fast as some high-priced cars, such as the Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series (1:23.0), Ferrari F430 (1:22.9) and the mighty Lexus LFA (1:22.8), although the latter completed the run on a wet surface.

We’re getting the sensation the run could’ve been even better as it looks like the Stig might’ve been able to shave off a few tenths of a second here and there, but even so, the lap time is not half bad. The throaty soundtrack should be familiar to BMW fans, much like some of the switchgear inside the cabin. As with every other A90, the only way to manually change gears is by using the shift paddles like The Stig is doing in the adjacent video. That being said, Toyota has developed a proper manual for Japan and other right-hand-drive markets where a three-pedal version is being considered.

If you’re not finding the 1:23.1 time to be particularly impressive, Toyota has hinted at doing a track-focused version that would surely improve the lap time. Since we’re on the subject of possible future versions, a targa is a definite maybe, although it might not happen since it would clash with the BMW Z4 roadster.