After unveiling the slightly refreshed Astra a while ago, Opel is back to testing the facelifted Insignia. This time around, two prototypes of the brand’s flagship model for Europe, a sedan and a wagon, are spied lapping the legendary Nurburgring track in Germany. And it’s definitely not a boring video – while relatively humble on the outside, these test cars look quite capable and agile on the circuit.

Opel keeps hiding the front fascia with heavy coverings but we already know the visual revisions will be kept to a minimum. The headlights should get updated internal graphics, while the radiator grille might receive a refreshed mesh pattern and a different chrome strip to better correspond with the rest of Opel’s current models, especially the new Corsa.

Perhaps of much greater interest is what is happening under the hood. Opel is now part of the PSA Group and the recently launched Astra benefits from engines developed by the French manufacturer. It’s logical for the Insignia to follow suit and adopt the PureTech and BlueHDI motors used by Peugeot and Citroen. The Peugeot 508, for example – a car that competes with the Insignia in Europe’s D-segment, is offered with 1.6-liter turbo gas engine and two diesels, 1.5- and 2.0-liter HDI units.

The refreshed Astra also gained the 1.5-liter diesel, which can be ordered with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. It will be interesting to see whether the Insignia facelift will also get the new auto ‘box. For the 508, Peugeot offers a six-speed manual as standard and an optional eight-speed automatic. Some reports even claim a plug-in hybrid powertrain is in the works for the Insignia but nothing can be confirmed for now.

We should learn all about the 2020 Insignia in less than two months from now. The vehicle is reportedly going to debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in September with an online premiere coming a few weeks earlier.