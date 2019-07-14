After more than 50 years later, Chevrolet's mid-engined C8 Corvette is finally getting an official reveal and actual performance numbers. But that doesn't mean we can't gush over opportunities to see the test mule being driven around public roads. Set for a private debut on July 18, 2019 at Tustin, California, it'll be the culmination of decades of gossip, rumors, and fan made renders.

6 Photos

In the video above, a heavily camouflaged 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 is seen starting up and leaving the parking lot of a construction site. Now the video clip is short, and we reckon that the driver and passenger dropped by for a quick bite at the local food stall, but it helps build excitement and anticipation for the most eagerly awaited car from Chevrolet since, well, ever.

Shortly after its reveal, the public will get the chance to see the C8 in its full glory on July 27 and 28 at the Concours d'Elegance of America in Plymouth. While we kinda know what it looks like, and we've compiled all the information we know so far in an article, performance numbers are still up in the air. Rumor has it that it'll have an updated version of the 6.2-liter LT1 V8, making a guesstimated closer to 500 hp and no manual transmission option. Forced induction is a maybe, and so is an all-wheel drive offering, but it'll most likely ditch the manual transmission in favor of a dual-clutch automatic. There's even some talk of a hybrid, 1000 horsepower version, and 600 to 800 horsepower models following the launch.

Chevrolet has been very good at keeping the Corvette C8 mostly under wraps for many years now, and we're certainly hoping that patience has definitely been a virtue. Stay tuned for more information as we know it, as Motor1.com will be at the private launch event in California. Oh, and viewers all over the world can join in on an official livestream of the event itself. Exciting stuff.

Source: Corvette Nut via Youtube