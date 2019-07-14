Lamborghini Aventador S Drag Races McLaren 720S For Droptop Supremacy

What's better than a supercar? A supercar that happens to be a convertible, too. Okay, so maybe the McLaren 720S Spider does have a proper retractable roof that goes up and down in about 10 seconds, and the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster needs to store its removable roof in the front trunk, but that's beside the point. The idea is that these two fast, beautiful, and expensive supercars are in the same league, and a drag strip is a perfect place to see which one comes out on top.

The guys over at CarWow got their hands on the two vehicles, with the bright green Aventador being a personal car of YouTube star Yiannimize. Both cars are kept in stock configuration, but the differences start to show when we dive into some numbers. You see, the McLaren 720S Spider offers up a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 with 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque with a rear-wheel drive configuration. The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, on the other hand, uses a purist's 6.5-liter V12 that makes 740 horsepower and 509 pound-feet of torque, and it's mated to an all-wheel drive system. The Aventador weighs in at 3,816 pounds, and the 720S comes in at 3,167 pounds; a pretty notable weight difference in favor of the McLaren. But it also starts to rain a bit in the video, giving the all-wheel drive system an edge.

It'll all come down to who can utilize the advantages of their respective cars, with the McLaren trumping the Aventador in weight and torque, and the Aventador having 30 more horsepower and an all-wheel drive system.

Watch the video above to see who clutches the win, and which convertible supercar offers up the most street cred while being able to make you feel the most wind in your hair.

Source: CarWow via Youtube