Coupe SUVs, no matter how much you hate the term, have been gaining popularity these days. One of the latest entry to this new segment is the Porsche Cayenne Coupe. We've driven the turbo version before, and we couldn't say we're not impressed with the coupe SUV regardless of its steep price tag. In other words, don't hate the car; hate the game.

This begs the question of the Cayenne Coupe Turbo's performance. Just how fast is it, really? With a six-digit price tag, is it a formidable choice for those shopping for a fast SUV?

Well, the numbers on the spec sheet look promising, but this recent run with AutoTopNL on Youtube says more.

With a twin-turbocharged 4.0-Liter V8 under its hood, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo can produce 541 horsepower (403 kiloWatts) and 567 pound-feet (769 Newton-meters) of torque. These are huge numbers that allow the Cayenne Turbo to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 3.7 seconds. Top speed on paper says 178 mph (285 kph), but what AutoTopNL got from its top speed run was different.

As seen on the video, the Cayenne Coupe Turbo was able to reach 185 mph (297 kph) after attempting the run on the delimited part of the German Autobahn. It was able to do so after 2.3 miles (3.7 kilometers). As always, these were measured using the Dragy GPS performance box.

Much to nobody's surprise, the numbers were higher than what Porsche declared. That's pretty normal these days – like the Supra blowing off its official top speed recently. In comparison, though, the Lamborghini Urus' top speed run was 188 mph (303 kph), at best. That's not a lot, really, which means something considering that the Urus is touted as the Cayenne Coupe Turbo on steroids.