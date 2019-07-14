All-wheel, four-wheel, or rear-wheel steering – whatever way you want to call it, isn't really a new technology. There has been quite a number of vehicles in the past few decades with this type of steering system, which improves both handling, maneuverability, and stability in both high-speed and low-speed drives. These days, however, only a few cars have this intact and all of them are luxury names.

Well, except this one, the Arquus Scarabee. This military behemoth is made by Arquus Defense, formerly known as the Renault Trucks Defense, but has since adopted the new name after the Volvo Group acquired the company in 2018.

6 Photos

The Scarabee's selling point isn't its similarity with the U.S. Humvee, nor is it about its adaptive suspension and payload capacity of around 4,000 pounds. It's about its four-wheel steering system which allows the "beetle" go sideways (when needed) or in any way the driver sees fit. that's because the Scarabee's wheels can turn independently from each other. Even better, just like your Audis and Subarus, the Scarabee is all-wheel drive as well, which means power is sent to all of the individually-steering wheels.

Speaking of power, the Arquus Scarabee is propelled by a 300-horsepower (224-kiloWatt) diesel engine and a 103-horsepower (77-kiloWatt) electric motor, both rear-mounted. The hybrid system works as a boost to the military vehicle, which is needed since it weighs 6.6 tons (5,987 kilograms).

Aside from its four-wheel steering and hybrid system, the Arquus Scarabee is designed to be air-dropped, which makes it a formidable choice for an official military vehicle. In fact, according to Popular Science, the Scarabee is a candidate to replace France's army fleet of 725 light-armored vehicles by 2025.