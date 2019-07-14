Now that the Aston Martin Valkyrie is out and about, doing public demonstrations in its F1 livery, it's hard to veer away from the fact that its greatest rival, the Mercedes-AMG One, is still struggling to make it into production – and there are many good reasons for that.

While the British hypercar uses a Cosworth-designed V12 engine that uses F1-derived parts, the One employs a different approach to the road-going-F1-car dream. Instead, Mercedes-AMG built the car around the championship-winning car of Lewis Hamilton, which made things a lot harder for those who have been trying to finish the hybrid hypercar.

7 Photos

The DriveTribe video on top of this page tries to explain the problems that Mercedes and AMG are having in developing the One. It's a 10-minuter, but let us summarize it here for you.

The first problem would be the engine start-up. Due to the complexity of F1 engines, they can't cold-start, while the actual engine start-up is through an external starter motor. Now, imagine having to drive your road-going F1 car with a huge external starter motor in tow.

The second problem is the F1 engine's cooling system. F1 cars use two big radiators without cooling fans in order to dissipate the heat that the high-revving engine creates.

Next, the cost. Needless to say, the peak of automotive engineering demands a lot of money to develop, which means a street-legal F1-engined hypercar will have a high price tag. This isn't a problem for those who can afford them, is it?

The fourth problem is the amount of torque that F1 engines produce, which isn't much, really. That's because F1 cars are light, which means they don't need that much power to get going. You can't say the same for a road-going car, though. Lastly, the F1 engine's lifespan. F1 cars are designed to be replaced or rebuilt ever so often – something you don't want to do in your million-dollar hypercar.

For a more in-depth explanation, finish the video on top of this page. Mike's Mechanics did a pretty good job in shedding some light.