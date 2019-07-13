Very few cars come close to the level of the Porsche 911, and even fewer become as iconic. In the case of this restored and modded 1968 Porsche 911K, the idea of creating a car the echos the motorsport and history of 911s from the 1960s was a huge accomplishment, calling on the experience and unique methods that only third-generation car customizer and world-renowned Porsche 356 expert Rod Emory has compiled.

Restomodding can be a very difficult balance; you don't want to dilute the classic car experience with too much modern technology, but you do want the advantages of drivability and some comfort. This 911K Outlaw was ordered by a special client, with inspiration being taken from the Porsche 908-010, a K body prototype once driven by Vic Elford. Only five 908-010 closed cockpit prototypes are said to exist, and the short tail style and design cues carry over into this unique build. The 911K has distinct cues, such as the amber fiberglass dashcap, Light Ivory paint with yellow accents, and hand-painted Mobil Pegasus for added authenticity. Air horns and auxiliary lights contribute to the car's rally stance at the front, and it also includes mesh intake guards, twin-grille decklid, and R-style lid hinges and bumpers.

The Interior includes 908-inspired seats with fire-retardant Spanish Red Veltex covers with a MOMO five-point racing harness. You also have a Prototipo steering wheel and shift knob for the 901 five-speed transmission. Power is from a 2.5-liter twin plug six-cylinder 911 engine that produces 190 horsepower with a modern MSD ECU. The engine also sports Weber 40 IDA 3C carburetors, and a 935 "flat" cooling fan and shroud, together with amber fiberglass airboxes, with a full-flow oil system with a remote filter and cooler. Brakes have been upgraded with 911 S alloy calipers and custom rotors and hats. Grip is courtesy of Pirelli CN36 tires on custom 15x7 908-inspired 5-spoke wheels by 1552 with Porsche 935 Carrera centerlock hubs. Suspension is a three-way fully adjustable set of KW coil-over gas shocks that provide usability in almost all driving conditions.

Source: Emory Motorsports