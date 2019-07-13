Built and owned in 1975 by Fiat, the Nardò Ring was acquired in 2012 by Porsche and called it the Nardò Technical Center. The circular proving ground for cars and motorcycles is 7.8 miles (12.6 kilometers) in length and 52 feet (16 meters) in width, located at the north-west of the town Nardò in Italy.

The Nardò Technical Center is angled in such a way that cars won't need to turn their steering wheels even at high speeds. It's one of Porsche's center in improving its lineup of cars, but the German automaker decided to close the circuit for renovation towards the end of 2018.

However, it's time that the Nardò Technical Center opens its doors for further testing of Porsche cars.

5 Photos

"With the modernization of the tracks, the strategic development of the Nardò Technical Center advances decisively,” says Malte Radmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nardò Technical Center and Managing Director of Porsche Engineering.

"This proving ground has always been one-of-a-kind and is now more than ever a cornerstone of the Porsche development strategy and of the vehicle testing activities in the automotive industry as a whole," he added.

The renovation took seven months to complete, with a total investment of 35-million euros or around 39.5-million dollars at the current exchange rates. The entire test track has been asphalted and a new guardrail system has also been installed. The 126,775-square-yard (106,000 square-meter) car dynamic platform has also been completely renovated for Porsche's perusal.

Aside from focusing on speed, the Nardò Technical Center will also be a proving ground for the latest automotive development such as fast-charging behavior of electric vehicles, latest driver assistance systems, connected services, and autonomous driving.

"The goal is that our customers can test the mobility of the future," said Antonio Gratis, Managing Director of the Nardò Technical Center.

Source: Porsche