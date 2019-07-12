It’ll conquer all the mountains.
Back in 2017, GMC unveiled the aptly named 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept, a tracked Sierra pickup truck capable of conquering all the mountains. Now, GMC is back with another tracked truck concept, and it debuted at this year’s Calgary Stampede, an annual rodeo, exhibition, and festival held in the city. This new tracked truck concept is called the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 All Mountain and likes its forbearer it’s still conquering All the Mountains.
Based on the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4, the All Mountain concept packs GM’s 6.2-liter V8 under the hood that produces 420 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque, which pairs with GM’s 10-speed automatic gearbox. It uses Mattracks technology to give the truck even more off-road capability by chucking the wheels and tires in the trash can.
But GMC has done more than just swap wheels for tracks. The AT4 All Mountain also features LED lighting, and a Kicker Audi 200-watt powered subwoofer kit. To give the truck its truly menacing look, GMC added an eight-inch lift, LED front grille lights, and a cat-back performance exhaust.
There’s little doubt the Sierra AT4 All Mountain concept looks stellar. The aggressive graphics package, bright red tracks, and excellent overall styling make the concept an imposing vehicle to look at. Yes, it’s a concept, but Mattracks is a real company that produces actual rubber track conversions for trucks, SUVs, ATVs, and more. While you can’t buy a truck from GMC with the tracks, nothing is stopping you from doing it yourself.
If you want to catch a glimpse of the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 All Mountain in person, and live near Calgary, the truck will be on display at the Calgary Stampede south entrance until July 14.
OSHAWA, Ont. (Friday, July 5, 2019) — Today, the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 All Mountain will make its official debut leading the Calgary Stampede Parade. The Sierra All Mountain takes GMC’s signature bold design and innovative engineering excellence to new heights, adding tank-like tracks that help it navigate rugged, snow-covered off-road terrain.
Built on a GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4WD Crew Cab platform, the epitome of GMC’s strength and design, the All Mountain stands ready to tackle steep slopes and extreme conditions. It combines the power of the 6.2 V8 engine and first-class interior of the Sierra 1500 AT4 and adds enhanced capability and features through Mattracks® technology and GMC Accessories.
The Sierra All Mountain Mattracks® technology enables the truck to conquer uncharted territory while highlighting premium features, such as a custom LED lightning package and Kicker Audio 200-Watt Powered Subwoofer Kit.
“As official partners of the Calgary Stampede, I’m proud to unveil this truck leading a foursome of our all-new Next Generation GMC Sierra’s. This year we have launched light and heavy-duty trucks and this All Mountain is a great extension to demonstrate the brands premium, bold and innovative positioning. I can’t wait to see the crowd’s reaction!” said Michael MacPhee, Director of GMC Canada.
Sierra AT4 All Mountain Features:
- Mattracks® 105 Series Tracks
- Kicker Audio Tailgate System
- Custom LED lighting package
- 6.2 V8 Ecotec3 V8 engine with 420 horsepower and 460 lb.-ft of torque
- 10L80 10-speed transmission
- Fabtech K1134DL 8’ lift kit
- Putco 9001406 LED front grille lights
- Cat-Back performance exhaust system
The GMC Sierra All Mountain will remain on display at the South Entrance of the Calgary Stampede from July 6 – 14, 2019.