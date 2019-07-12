Back in 2017, GMC unveiled the aptly named 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept, a tracked Sierra pickup truck capable of conquering all the mountains. Now, GMC is back with another tracked truck concept, and it debuted at this year’s Calgary Stampede, an annual rodeo, exhibition, and festival held in the city. This new tracked truck concept is called the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 All Mountain and likes its forbearer it’s still conquering All the Mountains.

Based on the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4, the All Mountain concept packs GM’s 6.2-liter V8 under the hood that produces 420 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque, which pairs with GM’s 10-speed automatic gearbox. It uses Mattracks technology to give the truck even more off-road capability by chucking the wheels and tires in the trash can.

But GMC has done more than just swap wheels for tracks. The AT4 All Mountain also features LED lighting, and a Kicker Audi 200-watt powered subwoofer kit. To give the truck its truly menacing look, GMC added an eight-inch lift, LED front grille lights, and a cat-back performance exhaust.

There’s little doubt the Sierra AT4 All Mountain concept looks stellar. The aggressive graphics package, bright red tracks, and excellent overall styling make the concept an imposing vehicle to look at. Yes, it’s a concept, but Mattracks is a real company that produces actual rubber track conversions for trucks, SUVs, ATVs, and more. While you can’t buy a truck from GMC with the tracks, nothing is stopping you from doing it yourself.

If you want to catch a glimpse of the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 All Mountain in person, and live near Calgary, the truck will be on display at the Calgary Stampede south entrance until July 14.

Source: GMC