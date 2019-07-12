Everyone has heard of a motorhome but what about a motor shed? The owner of this weird machine built it over the course of seven months out of a hodgepodge of parts and created something quite impressive. It has even earned a Guinness World Record as the fastest shed.

Looking at this rig, you probably expect that the donor vehicle for the starting point is a commercial van or maybe even a semi truck, but a 1999 Volkswagen Passat actually serves as the underpinnings for this motorized shed. The owner reports that there's an additional metal frame to give the wooden exterior strength. Under the hood, a tuned 4.2-liter V8 engine from a B7-generation Audi RS4 makes around 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts). The mill gives this rig a barn-burning sound, too. It also runs through a Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The owner built a custom hydraulic suspension from a kit, and the setup lets him drop the ride height so that the machine really looks like a shed when parked. The wheels come from a Volkswagen Transporter with commercial vehicle tires to handle the vehicle's significant weight.

Despite the shed's massive size, there's only seating for two people in the cabin. The video doesn't provide a great look at the back, but there's a glimpse of the rear door open that reveals a bed there, although apparently with no windows in that space.

Behind the wheel, this shed on wheels appears to drive like a regular car, albeit an incredibly wide one. Its aerodynamics (or lack thereof) only really become noticeable at high speeds. The owner claims that the shed rides even more comfortably than his Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Source: LivingLifeFast via YouTube