Through the late 1990s and into the 2000s, U.S. automakers went a bit crazy with retro designs. Some were spot-on awesome, while others were a major swing-and-a-miss. Aside from the curious Chevrolet SSR convertible – which some argue was a definite miss – that styling trend never fell to pickup trucks. Flash forward to the twenty-teens, however, and we find trucks with dealer-designed retro paint jobs from the 1970s and 1980s are all the rage.

The latest creation is called the BFP Retro F-150. It comes from Beechmont Ford in Cincinnati, Ohio, and as you can see, it’s more than just a two-tone treatment. The beefy red F-150 gets a satin pearl while wrap that mimics the two-tone design Ford offered on its upscale XLT and XLT Lariat models back in the day. The wrap is applied to both sides and the tailgate, though discriminating Ford truck fans will note the roof doesn’t get the two-tone treatment. Nor are there pinstripes to separate the two colors, but such details are small and easily rectifiable for those wanting something a bit more authentic. Regardless, it still looks downright awesome.

2 Photos

That’s especially true when you consider the other add-ons for this cool truck. The big chrome roll bar mounted to the bed is properly classic, as are the round KC Hi-Lights mounted on top of it. Beechmont Ford also gives the F-150 a 3.5-inch suspension lift with snazzy wheels and a set of knobby 35-inch off-road tires. The 5.0-liter Coyote V8 under the hood remains stock, but a Roush exhaust system adds some aural delight to the retro experience.

Beechmont Ford is keen to mention that additional performance upgrades are available well, not the least of which being supercharger packages. If there’s something a bit familiar about all this, Beechmont Ford is the same dealer that offered a supercharged 800-horsepower Mustang with a warranty. So yeah, it seems these folks have a bit of experience in the custom world.

Pricing for the BFP Retro F-150 isn’t mentioned, but the dealership says it can apply the upgrade to any new F-150 model. In other words, the price can vary depending on the specific trim level, and just how wild you want to get.