The mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette C8 is days away from its debut on July 18, but the Bowtie continues to drive camouflaged test mules on public mules. Like any combustion-powered vehicle, the 'Vette's fuel tank eventually needs a refill, and onlookers flock to this one like moths to going to a bright light.

The camera shooting this makes the image washed out, so it's somewhat hard to see the details on this test mule. The black stripes down the sides of the body aren't familiar touches from other Corvette development vehicles, though. The front end also appears to have a full covering of camouflage, which isn't something on the previously spied cars.

The person with the camera tries to get a view inside, but nothing is clearly visible.

6 Photos

The C8 Corvette will use a revised version of the current 6.2-liter V8 that could make in excess of the current 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts). Later, current reports suggest the likelihood of the model getting a version of the twin-turbo V8 that Cadillac brands as the Blackwing engine. So far, the only gearbox option seems to be a dual-clutch transmission.

The good news for Corvette-hungry folks like the ones in this video is that seeing the 'Vette should be pretty easy after the debut. Of course, you can expect a flood of images from Motor1.com from the unveiling. In addition, Chevy is showing it off at the Concours d'Elegance of America in Plymouth, Michigan, on July 27 and 28. There are also nationwide dealership tours later this summer to exhibit the much-anticipated model and its accessories.

Source: Corvette Nut via YouTube