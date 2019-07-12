After briefly visiting the Goodwood Festival of Speed for a ride on two wheels, the Jaguar F-Type is back on the Nurburgring for a high-speed test session. Two prototypes were filmed lapping the legendary track (together with a yet another Chevrolet Corvette C8 test car), featuring two different engines. By the sound we can hear, one is a V8 and the other one is probably an inline-four cylinder.

It’s very interesting whether the British manufacturer is actually testing a BMW-sourced eight-cylinder motor. A report from last year hinted at a possible partnership between the two companies, which will allow Jaguar to use BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 in the sports car. Nothing is confirmed at this point, but this V8-powered prototype on the ‘Ring fuels the rumors even more.

However, something needs to be clarified here. The report coming from Car Magazine said the 2020 model will be all-new, riding on a new platform with an aluminum-intensive construction and probably featuring a four-seat cabin layout. The test cars in this video appear pretty similar to the F-Type that’s on sale today, so we are likely dealing with a facelift instead. Whether the refresh will bring the rumored BMW engine or not remains unclear.

Even if it’s just a facelift, it should be a major one, at least judging by the first spy photos. The camouflage is hiding a significantly redesigned front fascia with sleeker headlights and a slightly larger radiator grille. Redesigned taillights and minor tweaks to the rear bumper are also in the cards. Obviously, the visual revisions won’t be limited just to the hardtop version as the convertible will also benefit from them.

We don’t expect to see the refreshed F-Type before the year’s end. More likely, it will arrive sometime in 2020 just in time for the 2021 model year.