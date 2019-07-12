Last November, General Motors announced a massive restructuring. It proposed idling factories, discontinuing models – including the Chevy Volt, and pouring resources into autonomous and electric vehicles. Then, in April, a trademark filing for “Bolt EUV” was discovered from the company giving us our first hint at Chevy’s next Bolt-based electric vehicle. Details are scarce, but the rendering above provides us with a hint at what it could look like.

While the rendering above looks wildly different from the current Bolt, you can see several hints of the Bolt’s design in there. Look at the shape of the greenhouse, which is nearly identical to the one found on the real-world Bolt. The rest of the Bolt EUV rendering borrows heavily from the new Chevy Blazer with its thin headlights, wide lower front fascia, and sportier overall appearance. There’s also a hint of the Malibu peeking through down the side.

GM’s trademark filing came a month after the company said it would build its next all-electric vehicle at its Orion, Michigan factory, which also received a new $300 million investment from the automaker. At the announcement, the company said its next new EV would wear the Chevrolet bow tie while riding on an improved version of the platform that underpins the Chevy Bolt. It makes sense that the Bolt EUV be a bit larger as crossovers are still quite popular with customers, which could help sales.

5 Photos

General Motors has some vary ambitious electric vehicle plans – 20 new EVs by 2023. When the Bolt EUV trademark popped up, there were rumors at the time Chevy might create a family of Bolt-branded electric vehicles. While ambitious, there are some concerns consumers aren’t yet ready for the EV revolution. EV adoption in the U.S. is still abysmal, even though it is rising. An attractive Bolt EUV could convince some to begin their journey as an EV owner.