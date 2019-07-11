The new Chrysler Voyager minivan's base L trim will have a starting price of $28,480, which will include the destination charge, according to Cars Direct. The nicer LX trim will go for $31,290. The top LXI will be $34,490 but will be exclusively available to fleet buyers.

8 Photos

The Voyager is mechanically and visually identical to the Pacifica. The lower price comes from removing amenities from the minivan. For example, features like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control aren't available, according to Cars Direct.

The Voyager isn't completely stripped out, though. All models come with a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. There's a 3.5-inch display in the instrument cluster. The LX gets features like satellite radio and captain's chairs for the second row, instead of the L's bench. Options include a driver assistance tech suite that includes blind-spot monitoring, rear park assist, and cross-path detection. The LX also has a roof rack and roof-mounted DVD player as available equipment.

For comparison, the 2019 Pacifica starts at $28,730, including the $1,495 destination fee, although Chrysler currently shows $1,500 in incentives on its online configurator, which takes the price to $27,230. At least as of this writing then, it's possible to get a new Pacifica for less than the Voyager's base price. The cost for the Chrysler can go as high as $46,190 for the range-topping Limited trim or $47,290 for the most expensive Hybrid version.

The revival of the Voyager name was a surprise, although it fit with the minivan's legacy. In previous generations, there was the Plymouth Voyager as the low-priced version of the Dodge Caravan and Chrysler Town & Country.