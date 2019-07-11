When you think of a car-themed television program, we bet Top Gear and The Grand Tour come to mind. James May has shared his thoughts about a wide range of cars on both programs for nearly two decades, standing out as the reserved, luxury-focused presenter next to Richard Hammond's thirst for excitement and Jeremy Clarkson's quest for powwwwaaarrrrr.

We've already perused the garages of Clarkson and Hammond, so now it's May's turn. He rarely speaks openly about his personal cars, but scouring various television episodes and other media we've compiled a modest list of machines that have graced his garage at some point in his life. Admittedly we're in the dark on recent acquisitions, but we can say this much about Mr. May – he has a fondness for Italian metal.