Roush is well-known in the Ford community both for racing, and for upgrading vehicles with Blue Oval badges. In February 2019 the Detroit-based tuner unveiled its latest muscle pickup truck called the Nitemare, built from a new F-150. Among other things, its 5.0-liter V8 gets a big supercharger to force-feed 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) to the ground. With that kind of motivation, the Roush team headed to Milan Dragway west of Detroit for some acceleration runs, and the results were impressive. In fact, Roush now claims the title of world’s quickest pickup truck, but there are some notable caveats. More on that in a bit.

As you can see in the video above, Roush headed to the track with some Ford-friendly VIPs to mark the occasion. A few F-150 Nitemare models also made the trip, a couple of Super Crew four-door models and presumably a two-door Regular Cab truck. We say that because we never see the two-door on camera, but Roush says it's model that hits 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. According to the company, that’s the fastest such time ever set by a pickup.

2 Photos

The trucks were just as you’d find them at a dealership, right down to the street-friendly Continental tires, and VBOX data equipment recorded the times. Aside from the two-door breaching the four-second barrier, the larger Super Crew was just a touch slower at 4.1 seconds. It's all terrifically impressive, however, we’re forced to point out a few notable catches. Roush claims the title of quickest production truck, but the Regular Cab Nitemare wasn't actually a production model. In its press release, Roush says the time was set by “an engineering test truck equivalent to a production Nitemare 4x4 Regular Cab.” That time was also set at a drag strip, and though the trucks were running on normal street tires, the track surface was prepped for a sticky launch. To be fair, many such times are established in similar conditions.

Lastly, the press release clarifies the claim is based on current vehicle test data from leading auto magazines. Nothing wrong there, but as far as we can tell, none have tested the Hennessey HPE750 Ford F-150. For that matter, we don’t see any data from Hennessey either, but with 757 hp (564 kW) from its own supercharged 5.0-liter, we suspect it would at least be side-by-side with the Roush, if not in front. Hennessey also gives the truck a fat warranty, so in our minds, it would qualify as a production truck.

Still, 3.9 seconds and 4.1 seconds for a full-size pickup is nothing to sneeze at. We are most definitely living in a horsepower golden age.

Source: Roush Performance