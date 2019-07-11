Buick has announced it’s adding a bit more style next year to the 2020 Enclave, the brand’s flagship crossover, with a new Sport Touring package. The automaker is also updating the Enclave across all trims with several new features, technologies, and upgrades, including the top-tier Enclave Avenir.

The Sport Touring package isn’t wildly different from the Sport Appearance and Touring packages Buick offers for the 2019 Enclave, even sharing what appears to be the same 20-inch bright machined aluminum wheels with contrasting Satin Graphic inserts. However, the new Sport Touring package does differentiate itself with a unique Sport grille and body-color surround.

Buick’s updates to the 2020 Enclave Avenir are surprisingly much tamer than the new Sport Touring Package. Buick is replacing the dark gray plastic cladding on the crossover’s lower exterior with color-matching pieces, giving the top-tier crossover a more “harmonious look,” according to the automaker. Buick is also giving the 2020 Enclave Avenir three new exterior colors: Champagne Gold Metallic, Dark Moon Blue Metallic, and Avenir-exclusive Rich Garnet Metallic.

But that’s not all. Buick is giving all 2020 Enclaves Buick’s next-generation infotainment system and its new 8.0-inch touchscreen. Other new available features include the HD Rear Vision Camera and HD Surround Vision Camera systems. Also available is a four-way power lumbar seat adjuster with massaging front seats, which is standard on the Premium and Avenir trims.

Buick did not disclose the Sport Touring pack’s price. It should fall in line with Buick’s other Sport Appearance and Touring packages, which hover in the low- to mid-$2,000 range. The 2020 Buick Enclave will keep the same starting price of $41,195, which includes the destination charge. For 2019, that charge was $1,195. The 2020 Buick Enclave will begin arriving at dealerships later this summer.

Source: Buick