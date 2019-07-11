Buick also sprinkles a host of updates across the entire Enclave lineup.
DETROIT — Buick’s flagship seven-passenger SUV enters the 2020 model year with style and tech updates highlighted by a new Sport Touring package, a bold, monochromatic take on Enclave style that radiates confidence. The ST package features a unique Sport grille with body-color surround and 20-inch bright machined aluminum wheels with contrasting Satin Graphite pockets and is available on the Enclave Essence trim level.
Powered by Buick’s 3.6L V-6 engine delivering an SAE-certified 310 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque, the 2020 Enclave delivers spirited performance fitting of the Sport Touring’s flowing exterior design.
The 2020 Enclave features updates for added comfort, as well as convenience technology that includes Buick’s next generation infotainment system. This new 8-inch diagonal touchscreen comes standard on all trim levels and offers features such as available connected navigation1. The system is capable of supporting SiriusXM with 360L2(if equipped), which combines satellite and streaming to deliver more channels and content to Buick drivers and their passengers. Other new tech additions include available new HD Rear Vision Camera and HD Surround Vision systems and a new, four-way power lumbar seat adjuster with a driver and front passenger massage feature that is standard on the Premium and Avenir models.
“Buyers are choosing the Buick Enclave because it is everything they want in a premium crossover with its distinct styling, quality and driving dynamics,” said Phil Brook, vice president of Buick and GMC marketing. “For the 2020 model year, we’re upping the comfort with available massaging seats, bringing in a new and different look for customers with Sport Touring and enhancing our in-vehicle technology to provide more of what these customers want.”
The upscale Enclave Avenir gets a sleeker appearance for model year 2020 with a lower panel that matches the rest of the exterior, creating a harmonious look. Three new exterior colors round out the updates: Champagne Gold Metallic, Rich Garnet Metallic (Avenir only) and Dark Moon Blue Metallic.
The 2020 Buick Enclave starts at $41,195 (including destination freight charge, excluding tax, title, license and dealer fees) and will arrive in dealerships later this summer.
Buick vehicles offer sculptural designs, refined performance, modern interiors and thoughtful personal technologies. Buick’s award-winning customer service and sales experience, along with the Avenir trim, the highest expression of Buick luxury, are attracting new buyers to experience Buick’s unique approach to attainable luxury. More information about Buick vehicles is available at buick.com.