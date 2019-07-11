While some of us are still getting used to the idea of a performance SUV, BMW is celebrating this year the 10th anniversary of the X6 M. A completely new version of the Bavarian monster is inching closer to its world debut considering the standard third-gen of the original coupe-SUV was unveiled a little over a week ago with hot M50i and M50d derivatives.

Seen in the video attached at the bottom is a near-production prototype going berserk at the Nürburgring to make sure the X6 M will be a worthy adversary for the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and the Lamborghini Urus. It will also have to do battle with another high-powered SUV, the Audi RS Q8 depicted above. Expected to debut before the year’s end, the flagship model from Ingolstadt to wear high heels was also seen going flat out at the Green Hell.

While the X6 M will feature a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine with up to 617 horsepower in Competition guise, the RS Q8 will reportedly have even more power. That’s because rumors suggest it will inherit the electrified powertrain from the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid where it delivers a whopping 670 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). Should these output numbers carry over, the RS Q8 will effectively become Audi’s most powerful car, eclipsing even the mighty R8 V10 Performance.

Mercedes-AMG is also putting the finishing touches on the next-gen GLE 63 with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering somewhere in the region of 600 hp. It will be interesting to see whether the AMG GT Concept’s bonkers 800-hp powertrain, which has been confirmed for production, will ever find its way inside the SUV for a possible “GLE 73” derivative.

All things considered, it’s a great time to be alive if you’re a fan of performance SUV. Add into the mix the Bentley Bentayga Speed, Aston Martin DBX, and the Ferrari Purosangue, the variety is quite impressive – as long as your bank account can handle it.

