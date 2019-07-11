Hide press release Show press release

New Jeep ® Gladiator will be the star at this year's Camp Jeep - the annual get together of all Jeep owners and enthusiasts held from 12-14 July.

A unique vehicle for everyday adventures, the all-new Jeep Gladiator marks the return of the brand to the pickup truck segment.

Modern design instantly recognizable as a Jeep including authentic styling cues such as the iconic keystone-shaped grille, round headlamps and trapezoidal wheel arches.

Crew cab configuration featuring a durable 152-centimetres steel bed with integrated tie-downs, available spray-in bed liner, bed divider and tonneau cover providing versatility for flexible cargo options.

The only authentic full open-air 4x4 pickup truck with an easy-to-use premium soft top, two hard tops and a convenient fold-down windshield for added versatility and freedom.

Unmatched capability with Command-Trac and Rock-Trac 4x4 systems, third-generation Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway-bar disconnect and 32-inch off road tires.

Suspension tuned for optimized on-road handling and ride comfort without sacrificing off-road capability.

Advanced fuel-efficient powertrains including a 3.6-litre, 285-hp Pentastar V-6 engine available in markets outside Europe and a 3.0-litre, 260-hp EcoDiesel V-6 for European customers.

Advanced technological contents include a forward-facing off-road camera for better visibility in the off-road trails - available for the first time on a Jeep model - and fourth-generation Uconnect TM system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the choice of 7.0- or 8.4-inch touchscreens with pinch-and-zoom capability.

Packed with an array of advanced safety and security features including available Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, Forward collision warning plus, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop Function and standard ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines.

A selection of more than 150 exclusive Jeep ® Authentic Accessories powered by Mopar ® increase customization possibilities for new Gladiator and complement different customers' lifestyles. Of these 110 are available also on the European market.

Available in Jeep showrooms of the EMEA region next year in the Sport, Overland and Rubicon trims.

Two Jeep Gladiator models will be showcased at Camp Jeep - both will be in the off-road specialist Rubicon trim powered by the 3.6-litre petrol engine and sporting a White Clear Coat and Black Clear Coat exterior that includes a unique customization created for the occasion by Mopar.

European customers will have a first chance to get up close to the new Jeep ® Gladiator at the 2019 Camp Jeep ® - the annual get-together of all Jeep owners and enthusiasts and most important event in the Jeep Owners Group (J.O.G.) calendar - to be held in San Martino di Castrozza, in the heart of the Dolomite Region from 12 to 14 July.

The all-new Jeep Gladiator - builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks and offers an unmatched combination of authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, superior on- and off-road dynamics and advanced technological content in the areas of safety and connectivity.

The first Jeep pick up dates back to 1947, when Willys Overland introduced the one-ton truck with four-wheel drive based on the CJ-2A, which was followed by several pickup models including the FC-150/170 (1957-1965), the Jeep Gladiator/J Series (1963-1987), the Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler (1981-1985) and the Jeep Comanche (1986-1992). Today, after 27 years the Jeep brand returns to the pickup segment with a unique proposition, an open air fun-to-drive multi-purpose vehicle delivering legendary off-road capability and advanced technology features in combination with added freedom and flexibility of transporting gear and cargo thanks to its 152-centimetres steel bed.

A one-of-a-kind vehicle, the new Jeep Gladiator evolves the iconic Wrangler formula by adding increased levels of versatility, freedom and superior on-road driving dynamics to its unmatched all-terrain capability. Its unrivalled off-road prowess comes courtesy of the Command-Trac and Rock-Trac 4x4 systems, third-generation Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive sway-bar disconnect and 32-inch off-road tires.

Built in Toledo, Ohio, the new Jeep Gladiator is offered in three different trim levels: Sport, Overland and Rubicon. It will arrive in Middle East showrooms in the first half of 2020, while its introduction in Europe will follow by end of next year.

Modern, authentic Jeep design

The all-new Jeep Gladiator boasts a rugged, distinguished design that is immediately recognizable with traditional Jeep design cues.

The Jeep design team kept the legendary seven-slot grille seen on Wrangler but widened the grille slots for an additional air intake to assist with the towing capacity. The top of the keystone-shaped grille is gently swept back to enhance aerodynamics.

Gladiator Overland and Rubicon models offer available LED headlamps and fog lamps that project crisp white lighting, adding to the Gladiator's modern look.

From behind, traditional square tail lamps feature available LED lighting and give way to a wide tailgate opening for unobstructed loading of cargo into the bed. The tailgate is damped and capable of stopping in three positions, while cargo is easily secured with a power-locking tailgate.

Clever functionality and versatility were the focus while designing the Gladiator's durable bed. Under-rail bed lighting, an optional covered external power source (230V) and strong integrated tie-downs, provide durability and versatility. The available Trail Rail Cargo Management System provides additional storage options to organize and secure cargo.

An optional spray-in bed liner, bed divider and tonneau cover provide even more options to keep cargo secure while helping with durability. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with protective cab and cargo bed rock rails.

A four-bolt design at the top of the windshield's frame allows for the windshield to fold down quickly and easily. A header bar connects the A-pillars and stays in place even when the windshield is folded down. This allows the rear-view mirror to remain in place even with the windshield folded.

Lightweight, high-strength aluminum doors feature the Torx bit size stamped directly onto the hinge to eliminate guessing which size bit is needed to remove the doors. A tool kit with the necessary Torx bits to remove the doors and lower the windshield is provided as standard equipment.

Gladiator Overland and Rubicon models share an available three-piece body-color hardtop option, offering a unique, premium appearance, while a black three-piece hardtop, available on Rubicon models, offers even more options for open-air adventures. The two Freedom panels and quick-release latches enable a fast removal and installation of the hardtop.

Dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations allow for endless configuration possibilities.

Authentic interior design boasts functional features and technology

The new Jeep Gladiator's interior combines authentic styling, versatility, comfort and intuitive features. Precision craftsmanship and high-quality materials are found throughout the cabin.

The heritage-inspired centre stack features a clean, sculpted form that complements the horizontal dashboard design and sports a different finish for each model choice. Functional features, including climate and volume control knobs, media charging and connectivity ports, and Engine Stop Start (ESS) control are all sculpted for quick recognition and are all easily located within reach of the front-seat occupants.

The centre stack houses the 7.0- or optional 8.4-inch touchscreen displays of the fourth-generation UconnectTMsystem. The instrument cluster features a 3.5- or 7-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) information LED display. The 7-inch LED display allows the driver to configure information in more than 100 ways for easier access while driving and will be standard on Overland and Rubicon trims.

Rear seats use a unique design that can be locked in place to provide secure storage behind the seat back and can be folded flat to access cab-back storage and provide a load floor for larger items. Clever storage solutions are found throughout the vehicle, including durable mesh pockets that extend the entire length of the doors and numerous phone storage areas. The rear seat cushions can fold up into "stadium" position to reveal a standard open storage bin, which uses the space under the seat for stowing miscellaneous items. An optional lockable bin provides secure storage space when the top or doors are removed.

New Jeep Gladiator stands out for its all-round functionality and user-friendly features.

Exclusive to Rubicon models is a forward-facing off-road camera which allows obstructions ahead on the trail to be seen easily. It sits behind the middle slot of the Gladiator's seven-slot grille and can be accessed through the available Off-road Pages. Fitted for the first time ever on a Jeep model, the front camera adds to the functionality offered by the Gladiator, while enhancing safety when driving off-road.

For further practicality, the camera offers a self-cleaning function that ensures it can be maintained clean after tackling the most extreme off-road passages.

Audio upgrades include an optional subwoofer and portable wireless speaker located behind the rear seat which allows customers to take their music with them when reaching their destination whether their trip ends on the beach, or continues on extreme off-road trails. LED lights on quarter-trim panels illuminate the storage space and the docking station for the wireless speaker.

Advanced fuel-efficient powertrains

The all-new Jeep Gladiator engine range offers the proven 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 engine - available only in markets outside Europe including the Middle East - and a new 3.0-litre EcoDiesel V-6 engine which will be the only engine option offered in Europe.

The FCA US 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 engine delivers 285 horsepower and 347 Nm of torque and features Engine Stop-Start (ESS) as standard equipment. It is engineered to provide a broad torque band with a focus on low-end torque - an essential trait needed for extreme off-roading.

The 3.0-litre EcoDiesel engine will be available on all Gladiator models in Europe. This engine is expected to deliver approximately 260 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque, and features standard Engine Stop-Start (ESS). The EcoDiesel V-6 engine is designed and manufactured by FCA EMEA, and it implements refined turbocharger technology with a low-friction bearing designed for low-end and transient performance.

The new Jeep Gladiator offers an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the vehicle to optimize engine output while on the trails or enjoying smooth, efficient power delivery at highway speeds.

The eight-speed automatic is standard on all Jeep Gladiator models and engine options.

Most capable mid-size truck ever, without compromise

Jeep Gladiator delivers legendary off-road capability courtesy of two advanced 4x4 systems. The Command-Trac 4x4 system, standard on Sport and Overland, features a two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, and heavy-duty third-generation Dana 44 front and rear axles with a 3.73 rear axle ratio.

On Gladiator Rubicon, a Rock-Trac 4x4 system features heavy-duty third-generation Dana 44 front and rear axles with a "4LO" ratio of 4:1.

Gladiator Rubicon models offer improved articulation and total suspension travel with help from a segment-exclusive electronic sway-bar disconnect. With the standard eight-speed automatic transmission, Gladiator Rubicon has an impressive crawl ratio of 77.2:1, which makes scaling any obstacle on the trail easy.

Both Command-Trac and Rock-Trac systems offer full-time torque management, enabling optimal grip in low-traction conditions. An available Trac-Lok limited-slip rear differential on Sport and Overland provides extra torque and grip during slippery, low-traction situations, such as driving over sand, gravel, snow or ice.

Gladiator Sport, Overland and Rubicon models receive a Trail Rated badge thanks to legendary Jeep 4x4 capability, which includes features such as:

Command-Trac 4x4 active-on-demand system with 2.72:1 crawl ratio standard on Sport and Overland models

Rock-Trac 4x4 active-on-demand system with a "4LO" ratio of 4:1 and Tru-Lok locking differentials standard on Rubicon models

Skid plates and front and rear tow hooks

Standard on Rubicon rear steel heavy-duty off-road rear bumper and available front steel winch-ready bumper with removable end caps

Approach angle of 43.6 degrees, breakover angle of 20.3 degrees, departure angle of 26 degrees and ground clearance of 28.2 centimeters

Aggressive optional 17-inch off-road wheels; Rubicon models get 32-inch tyres as standard

Up to 76 centimeters of water fording

Up to 2.722 kgs of towing capacity and 725 kgs of 4x4 payload capacity



Rugged body-on-frame design is the foundation for legendary Jeep truck utility and durability

The Jeep Gladiator uses a body-on-frame design and features a superbly engineered five-link suspension system, which enhances capability and provides composed on-road driving dynamics and passenger safety.

Gladiator's body-on-frame design uses advanced materials and engineering to be lightweight yet stiff and durable, and features an all-new lightweight, high-strength steel frame. When compared to Jeep Wrangler 4-door, Gladiator's frame is an additional 78.7 cms in length while the wheelbase is 49.2 cms longer. The extended wheelbase and the bed's positioning center aft of the rear axle centerline enable better weight distribution and a more comfortable and composed ride when carrying cargo. The propshaft, brake and fuel lines and exhaust system were lengthened to accommodate the changes needed to make the proven body-on-frame design work with the most capable mid-size truck ever.

Gladiator utilizes the proven five-link coil suspension configuration . The springs have been tuned for an optimum balance between on-road handling while providing a comfortable ride around town, with or without cargo in the bed, and legendary off-road capability. Ride comfort, body-roll control, handling, payload and towing capability is significantly enhanced with assistance from shock tuning, hard points, and body mount strategy.

A full array of standard and optional advanced safety and security features

Safety and security were paramount in the development of the new Jeep Gladiator, which offers an array of active and passive safety and security features including optional Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, forward-facing off-road camera, Forward collision warning plus and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop Function; standard features comprise ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines and front and rear park assist, and electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation.

Fourth-generation UconnectTM system delivers advanced technology

The new Jeep Gladiator offers two UconnectTM systems - UconnectTM 7-inch and 8.4-inch NAV, delivering communication, entertainment and navigation features drivers and passengers desire, including a full-color LED instrument cluster. The UconnectTM 7.0 or 8.4NAV systems offers easy-to-use features, enhanced processing power, faster startup times, high-resolution screens with capacitive touch and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity for hands-free phone, navigation and voice texting.

More than 150 exclusive Jeep ® Authentic Accessories powered by Mopar ® for the new Gladiator

Mopar ® - the FCA brand dedicated to aftersales products and services for all vehicles of the Group - will offer more than 150 new or redesigned Authentic Accessories and Jeep ® Performance Parts to personalize the new Jeep Gladiator. Mopar products will include active lifestyle, truck-capable accessories such as tonneau covers and bedliners, performance content such as tubular side steps, rock rails and wheels, as well as much more developed specifically for the new Jeep Gladiator.

Mopar-customized Jeep Gladiator on display highlights open-air personalization potential of most capable midsize truck ever

Two Jeep Gladiator in the off-road specialist Rubicon trim equipped with 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6, 285 hp petrol engine and a Rock-Trac 4x4 system with heavy-duty third-generation Dana 44 front and rear axles will be showcased at Camp Jeep.

One will be sporting a White Clear Coat exterior with body color hard top, the other features a Black Clear Coat exterior, body color hard top and a unique customization created for the occasion by Mopar.