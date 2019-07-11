Made famous by Rolls-Royce before trickling down to the new BMW 3 Series, self-leveling wheel center caps are now available for a Volkswagen model for the first time. Billed as being “a touch of super-luxury,” the self-aligning alloy caps pop in and out whenever you want to replace the wheel. As the name implies, the roundel is always in the correct position regardless of how fast you’re going or the position of the wheel.

You’d think such an item would be compatible with the most luxurious model the Wolfsburg brand has ever made, the ill-fated Phaeton, but it’s not. The gimmicky wheel center caps won’t work with the fullsize posh sedan, nor will they work on another fancy model from Wolfsburg, the Touareg SUV. The list of incompatible models is actually longer than that as it also includes small cars like the old Lupo, up!, Polo supermini, and the new T-Cross subcompact crossover. If you know your VW product codes, these will only work on vehicles that come with 5G0601171XQI hub caps.

A full set of four caps is going to set you back £156.00 in the U.K., which works out to about $195 at current exchange rates. A company official says the self-aligning wheel center caps are visible at all times, if you care about that sort of stuff. “We’ve not quite reinvented the wheel here, but we know this new item will get certain customers in a spin,” says James Woolfe, Accessories and Merchandise Product Manager at Volkswagen U.K.

It is worth mentioning VW is far from being the first brand from the group to offer such an item as Bentley has been selling these for many years. Way back in 2009, the Crewe-based marque launched a similar product (pictured above) for the Arnage, Azure, Brooklands, and Continental.