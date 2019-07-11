Active Guard and Active Protection – Automatic seat belt tensioning, automatic closing of windows, fatigue and focus alert, post-crash braking and Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation

Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission

Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7 with Apple CarPlay compatibility

18-inch V-Spoke wheels with all-season tires run-flat tires

Dynamic Damper Control

M Sport differential (840i Coupe & Convertible only)

Integral Active Steering (840i xDrive Coupe & Convertible only)

Comfort Access keyless entry

Soft-Close Automatic doors

Rear View Camera

Sport Seats

Heated Front Seat Armrests and Steering Wheel

Nappa Leather finished instrument panel

Icon Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight

Head-Up display

SiriusXM Satellite radio with 1 year All-Access subscription

Harman Kardon Surround Sound Audio system

Wireless charging

WiFi hotspot

Enhanced USB and Bluetooth

Alarm System

Driving Assistance Professional Package – (includes Driving Assistant Package) Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Extended Frontal Collision Warning & Mitigation with full braking, Active Blind Spot Protection with steering, Active Lane Keeping Assist with Side-Collision Avoidance, Evasion Aid including pedestrians, Junction/Intersection warning and Emergency Stop Assistant.

Driving Assistance Package (all models) – Parking Assistant Plus, Drive Recorder, Surround View 3D Camera, Active Park Distance Control, Active Driving Assistant (Rear cross-traffic alert and Speed Limit info),, Blind Spot Detection and Lane Departure Warning.

Driving Assistance Package 2 (all models) – Park Distance Control, Active Driving Assistant (Rear cross-traffic alert and Speed Limit info), Blind Spot Detection and Lane Departure Warning.

M Sport Package (all models) – choice of 19-inch wheels with all-season or performance run-flat tires or 20-inch wheels with performance run-flat tires, Multi-functional seats, choice of interior trim, M steering wheel, Aerodynamic kit, Shadowline exterior trim, choice of Anthracite headliner or Alcantara headliner in interior color or Anthracite, Black Merino leather with M piping and extended leather content or choice of Individual Extended Merino leather or Full Merino leather.

Comfort Seating Package (all models) – Front Ventilated seats, Multi-Functional seats, Neck Warmer (Convertibles only).

Selection of 19-inch and 20-inch light-alloy wheels

Integral Active Steering (standard on 840i xDrive models)

Glass Controls

Multi-Functional seats

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Audio

Night Vision with Pedestrian detection

Alcantara headliner in Anthracite or interior color (Coupes only)

Extended Shadowline exterior trim

Moonlight Black soft top (Convertibles only)

840i 840i xDrive 840i 840i xDrive Coupe Coupe Convertible Convertible Seats -- 5 5 5 5 Number of Doors -- 2 2 2 2 Drive type -- RWD AWD RWD RWD Length inches 191.1 191.1 191.1 191.1 Width inches 74.9 74.9 74.9 74.9 Width including mirrors inches 84.1 84.1 84.1 84.1 Height inches 52.8 52.8 52.7 52.7 Wheelbase inches 111.1 111.1 111.1 111.1 Turning radius feet 19.1 19.5 19.1 19.5 Ground clearance Inches 4.8 4.8 4.6 4.6 Shoulder width front inches 57.2 57.2 57.2 57.2 Shoulder room rear inches 46.9 46.9 45.7 45.7 Legroom front inches 42.1 42.1 42.1 42.1 Legroom rear inches 29.5 29.5 29.5 29.5 Headroom front inches 38.9 38.9 38.9 38.9 Headroom rear inches 33.6 33.6 34.7 34.7 Trunk volume ft³ 14.8 14.8 12.4 12.4 Fuel Tank capacity gallons 18 18 18 18 Curb weight lbs. 3,933 4,081 4,211 4,356 Gross vehicle weight lbs. 4,905 5,027 5,159 5,291 Payload lbs. 772 772 772 772 Engine type B58B30M1 B58B30M1 B58B30M1 B58B30M1 Engine type -- Inline-6 Inline-6 Inline-6 Inline-6 Induction Turbocharged Turbocharged Turbocharged Turbocharged Cylinders -- 6 6 6 6 Valves per cylinder -- 4 4 4 4 Stroke mm 94.6 94.6 94.6 94.6 Bore mm 82 82 82 82 Displacement cm³ 2,998 2,998 2,998 2,998 Compression rate :1 11 11 11 11 Engine power hp 335 335 335 335 at rpm 1/min 5,000 – 6,500 5,000 – 6,500 5,000 – 6,500 5,000 – 6,500 Engine torque ft. lbs. 368 368 368 368 at rpm 1/min 1,600 – 4,500 1,600 – 4,500 1,600 – 4,500 1,600 – 4,500 Fuel type -- Gasoline E25 Gasoline E25 Gasoline E25 Gasoline E25 Recommended Fuel Premium Premium Premium Premium Engine oil capacity quarts 7.3 7.3 7.3 7.3 Output per liter hp/liter 111.7 111.7 111.7 111.7 Transmission type -- GA8L51CZ GA8X51CZ GA8L51CZ GA8X51CZ Transmission type -- automatic automatic automatic automatic Gear ratios 1st gear -- 5.25 5.25 5.25 5.25 2nd -- 3.36 3.36 3.36 3.36 3rd -- 2.17 2.17 2.17 2.17 4th -- 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.72 5th -- 1.32 1.32 1.32 1.32 6th -- 1 1 1 1 7th -- 0.82 0.82 0.82 0.82 8th -- 0.64 0.64 0.64 0.64 Reverse gear -- 3.71 3.71 3.71 3.71 Final drive ratio -- 2.93 2.93 2.93 2.93 Power-steering type -- EPS EPS EPS EPS Steering ratio :1 16.3 14.9 16.3 14.9 Tires, standard, front 18 -- 245/45R18 A/S 245/45R18 A/S 245/45R18 A/S 245/45R18 A/S Tires, standard, rear 18 275/40R18 A/S 275/40R18 A/S 275/40R18 A/S 275/40R18 A/S Wheels, standard, front / rear inches 8.0 x 18 / 9.0 x 18 8.0 x 18 / 9.0 x 18 8.0 x 18 / 9.0 x 18 8.0 x 18 / 9.0 x 18 Tires, optional, front 19 245/40R19 245/40R19 245/40R19 245/40R19 Tires, optional, rear 19 275/35R19 275/35R19 275/35R19 275/35R19 Wheels, optional, front / rear inches 8.0 x 19 / 9.0 x 19 8.0 x 19 / 9.0 x 19 8.0 x 19 / 9.0 x 19 8.0 x 19 / 9.0 x 19 Tires, optional, front 20 245/35R20 245/35R20 245/35R20 245/35R20 Tires, optional, rear 20 275/30R20 275/30R20 275/30R20 275/30R20 Wheels, optional, front / rear inches 8.0 x 20 / 9.0 x 20 8.0 x 20 / 9.0 x 20 8.0 x 20 / 9.0 x 20 8.0 x 20 / 9.0 x 20 Track, front inches Rear, track inches Cx -- 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 0-60 mph seconds 4.7 4.4 5 4.6 Top speed (w/perf. tires) mph 130 (155) 130 (155) 130 (155) 130 (155) Fuel Economy, city / hwy

Today, BMW is pleased to announce the addition of the inline 6-cylinder 840i and 840i xDrive Coupes and Convertibles to the 2020 8 Series model year lineup. These models join the recently announced 840i and 840i xDrive Gran Coupes and the 8-cylinder M850i xDrive Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe models for the upcoming model year. Production for all 2020 8 Series models begins in July, 2019 with Market Launch in September.Pricing starts at $87,900 for the new 2020 840i Coupe, $90,800 for the 840i xDrive Coupe, $97,400 for the 840i Convertible and $100,300 for the 840i xDrive Convertible. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.The exterior design of the BMW 8 Series Coupe and Convertible exudes a very sporting form with an air of exclusiveness and sensual allure. Their unique aura is the result of a new styling language focusing on emotional engagement.An almost fully covered underbody, active air flap control with adjustable kidney grille slats and Air Curtains including Air Breathers help to reduce the aerodynamic drag of the BMW 8 Series. Narrow exterior mirror bases, mounted directly on the side window weather strips help smooth the airflow.The 840i and 840i xDrive models come standard with Full LED headlights with BMW LaserLight technology that are the slimmest headlights of any BMW model to date. Both light tubes are used to generate the daytime driving lights as well as the low and high beam, thereby creating the signature brand look at all times.The greenhouse is sharply tapered at the rear, accentuating the muscular shoulder line. The elongated quarter windows terminate in a very tightly-angled version of the iconic Hofmeister kink “counter-swing”. The long, heavily raked rear window on the 8 Series Coupe is a classic design feature of high performance luxury sports coupes of yesterday.The rear end is composed of sculptured surfaces that emphasize the car’s width and low center of gravity. The slender all-LED rear L-shaped light clusters extend deep into the flanks adding to this effect. Twin exhaust tailpipes with a trapezoidal design are positioned either side of the rear tail section.The fully-electric soft-top design incorporates multiple layers of fabric materials to not only insulate the occupants of the BMW 840i and 840i xDrive Convertibles from outside noise and elements but also helps reduce weight from the very top of the vehicle, thus lowering the center of gravity and improving handling and performance.The roof can be raised or lowered in 15 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph with the touch of the top control button located on the center console.Optional neck warmers are available to extend the top down driving experience into cooler temperatures. Air outlets, integrated into front seat head restraints provide a pleasant warming effect. Air flow can be adjusted over three speed settings either manually, via the button on the center console or automatically, which adjusts air flow depending on vehicle speed.The BMW 8 Series Convertible features a standard automatically activated rollover protection system. The system activates the moment that data analysed by the central safety electronics indicate a risk of a roll-over. Two high-strength Aluminum rollover bars, fitted behind the rear headrests, are extended by a pyrotechnic charge in a fraction of a second to form a survival space for the vehicle occupants in conjunction with the extremely rigid a-pillar windshield surround.The interior has been designed to help the driver focus on the road ahead and enjoy the experience of driving. The car’s wide center console rises up towards the instrument panel at the front, separating the driver and front passenger areas. This center space encompasses the audio control unit and its function buttons, the air conditioning control panel and air vents as well as the freestanding and frameless Control Display, all arranged above each other in a clear, horizontally partitioned structure.The clear arrangement of the controls helps the driver to focus on what’s happening ahead. Apart from the gear selector and the iDrive Controller, the center console also accommodates the Driving Experience Control switch and the engine start/stop button, all arranged within a newly designed function cluster with active haptic feedback.The standard ambient light feature emphasizes the forward-pointing lines inside the car to striking effect. Indirect illumination of the contour lines running along the center console and the door shoulders using precisely positioned LED optical fibers creates an exclusive mood. The color of the light can be changed via the iDrive menu. In addition to this, the Dynamic interior light function emits pulsating light signals in specific situations. These signals appear on the inner panelling of an open door when the engine is running and on the instrument panel in response to an incoming phone call.A twelve speaker Harman Kardon Surround Sound audio system is standard while the pinnacle of the audio line-up is without doubt the optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System. This system features a fully active 12-channel amplifier with an output of 1,375 watts, dynamic equalizing and 12 partly illuminated speakers to deliver a beautifully precise and multifaceted acoustic experience which can be enjoyed equally from all seats in the new BMW 8 Series.The optional Glass Controls add both visual and tactile highlights to the interior design. This exclusive design feature adorns the gear selector, the iDrive Controller, the start/stop button and the volume control for the audio system. An illuminated ‘8’ can be seen through the glass surface of the gear selector.Standard paint finishes on the 840i and 840i xDrive Coupe and Convertible include non-metallic Alpine White and metallic finishes in Carbon Black (when the M Sport package is selected), Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Sonic Speed Blue, Sunset Orange, Bluestone, Blue Ridge Mountain and Barcelona Blue.Optional Individual paint finishes include Dravit Grey Metallic, Tanzanite Blue II Metallic, Aventurin Red Metallic and Frozen Bluestone Metallic.The 840i and 840i xDrive Coupe and Convertible feature standard Vernasca leather in either Black, Ivory White or Cognac. Optional is Individual Extended Merino Leather in Black Ivory White, Cognac and two-tone Night Blue/Black, Tartufo/Black and Fiona Red/Black.BMW Individual Full Merino leather is optional on all three Gran Coupe models and includes Black, Cognac, Ivory White, Ivory White/Night Blue, Ivory White/Tartufo, Night Blue/Black, Tartufo/Black and Fiona Red/Black.The BMW 840i and 840i xDrive Coupe and Convertible models are powered by the latest iteration of BMW’s TwinPower 3.0 liter inline 6-cylinder Turbo engine. Weighing 13 lbs less than its predecessor, the new engine produces 335 hp between 5,000 – 6,500 rpm and 368 lb-ft of torque between 1,600 – 4,500 rpm. This allows the rear-wheel drive 840i Coupe to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds while the added traction of BMW xDrive allows the 840i xDrive Coupe to reach 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. The 840i and 840i iDrive Convertibles accomplish this in 5.0 seconds and 4.6 seconds respectively.All 6-cylinder 8-Series models feature an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph when equipped with all-season tires and 155 mph when equipped with performance tires.The new 6-cylinder engine features an exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head, a twin-scroll turbocharger with quicker response and direct injection technology working at an increased maximum pressure of 350 bar. A housing with improved flow characteristics and turbines with reduced masses both help the turbocharging system to ensure rapid build-up of pressure, and the charge air cooler has been incorporated into the intake system. The latest version of the VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing system makes the sort of swift, high-precision adjustments that facilitate instantaneous power delivery and improve engine efficiency. The exhaust manifold embedded in the cylinder head cooling jacket, the new oil module with integral heat exchanger and the split-cooling valve delivering on-demand control of the cooling system all serve to optimize the engine’s temperature management. Efficiency is given a further boost by the low-friction belt drive and the reduced weight of both the crankshaft and oil pump.Engine power is transfered to the driveline through the latest improved version of the Steptronic Sport automatic transmission featuring a weight-reducing design, a newly developed controller and a wider gear ratio spread. The eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission now shifts gears more sharply courtesy of an optimized hydraulics control unit. A new generation of torsion dampers that reduce rotational forces within the powertrain help improve both driving comfort and shift smoothness. Integral twin-damper systems for isolating vibrations reduce the degree of slip at the torque converter lock-up clutch.Shift paddles on the steering wheel are included as standard for manual gear selection, while a Launch Control function allows for accelerating from a standing start with maximum available traction.The eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission’s controller can adapt its shift parameters to the current driving situation through intelligent networking with the standard Navigation system, enabling it to take the planned route into account. Navigation data is used to downshift early, for example, when approaching an intersection in order to use engine braking to slow the car down. Likewise, the intelligent controller is able to avoid unnecessary gear shifts between two corners that follow in quick succession, making it possible to drive through at a quicker pace.The rear-wheel drive 840i Coupe and Convertible come standard with the M Sport differential. Governed by the Driving Stability Control (DSC) system, the locking function for this electronically controlled rear differential improves traction and power transmission when driving on road surfaces offering differing levels of grip for the left and right rear wheels by preventing a wheel from spinning when traction is limited. The added benefit of the precise control is to allow the driver of the new 840i Coupe and Convertible to apply additional power earlier when exiting corners.In the 840i xDrive Coupe and Convertible models, the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system features rapid, precise and fully variable distribution of drive torque between the front and rear wheels, maximizing traction and handling stability not just when driving in adverse road conditions, but in performance driving situations as well. Power is split in accordance with demands at all times using an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch that is networked with the powertrain and chassis systems.To increase the system’s efficiency, all of the drive torque is directed to the rear wheels in situations when all-wheel drive is not needed. The xDrive system’s rear-biased set-up guarantees a driving experience for which BMW sports cars are renowned.The front double-wishbone suspension, rear five-link suspension, electromechanical steering and standard Dynamic Damper Control combine to give the driver the ultimate combination of comfort and precise, sport handling. The design principle of the double-wishbone front suspension makes it possible to separate steering and damper functions. As a result, high lateral acceleration forces are possible without compromising ride comfort. The car’s steering remains largely unaffected by disruptive forces caused by irregularities in the road surface. Thanks to bi-elastic bushings, the five-link rear suspension guarantees precise wheel guidance and the highest degree of directional stability. In addition, effective isolation of the powertrain and suspension improves interior acoustic comfort.Integral Active Steering is standard on the 840i xDrive Coupe and Convertible and optional on the 840i rear-wheel drive models. Integral Active Steering reduces the car’s turning circle when maneuvering, increases agility at moderate speeds and optimizes stability when changing lanes and cornering at high speeds. The system combines the electromechanical steering of the front wheels (including Servotronic function for speed-sensitive power assistance) and the variable steering ratio in the rear axle steering.The 6-cylinder 840i and 840i xDrive Coupe and Convertible models come standard with 18-inch V-spoke Style 642 wheels with 245/45R18 front and 275/40R18 rear all-season runflat tires. Optional on these models are 19-inch wheels with 245/40R19 front and 275/35R19 rear all-season run-flat or performance run-flat tires and 20-inch wheels with 245/35R20 front and 275/30R20 rear performance run-flat tires.The 2020 BMW 8 Series is available with a wide variety of standard and optional driver assistance systems. The systems really come into their own when driving longer distances by relieving the strain on the driver in monotonous situations, such as traffic jams or slow-moving traffic. They enhance comfort and safety both in urban traffic and on longer trips by providing targeted assistance in complex traffic situations. The driver assistance systems process camera images as well as the data gathered by ultrasonic and radar sensors to monitor the vehicle’s surroundings, to warn of potential hazards and to minimise the risk of an accident with corrective braking or steering inputs.Standard equipment includes Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation. Depending on the situation, the system can bring the vehicle to a halt to either avoid a collision or minimize its consequences.The optional Driving Assistance Professional contains Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Surround View Camera, Parking Assistant, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Speed Limit Information. On top of that, the Driving Assistance Professional offers comprehensive assistance for comfortable and safe driving. This package includes Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function. It can be used at speeds up to 130 mph and maintains the desired speed while taking not only the traffic situation into account, but also the selected distance to vehicles in front. If required, the system is able to brake the car to a stop then pull away again automatically after being stationary for up to 30 seconds, meaning greater comfort in stop-start traffic. Camera images and data from a front radar system are used for distance control.Another component of the Driving Assistance Professional Package is the Lane Keeping Assistant with Active Side Collision Protection. This system is designed to help the driver guide the vehicle back onto the correct path with an active turn of the steering wheel. Besides emitting visual warning signals and causing the steering wheel to vibrate, active side collision protection also uses active steering intervention to help avoid a collision. Moreover, this package includes Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways, which allows for even more relaxed driving at speeds lower than 40 mph during highly congested highway traffic situations. The Driving Assistance Professional Package includes Evasion Aid, which now also reacts to pedestrians and Front Cross Traffic Alert – which reduces the danger of a collision when maneuvering forwards towards roads that are obstructed from the driver’s view.The latest generation of the BMW Head-Up display system features a larger projection area, optimized graphics and additional content. The BMW Head-Up Display projects information directly into the driver’s field of vision where it can be viewed without any need for them to divert their eyes from the road. This includes details of vehicle speed, speed limits and overtaking restrictions, Check Control messages, status indicators and warnings from the assistance systems, detailed route guidance and turn instructions, as well as telephone and entertainment lists. The displayed information and style can be adjusted via the new M mode button on the center console.The BMW Live Cockpit Professional in the 2020 BMW 8 Series combines the latest-generation of the iDrive, featuring a high-resolution digital 12.3” instrument cluster display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25” center display diagonally across.The system offers many hardware upgrades including new haptic controls on the iDrive controller, an advanced tablet-like touch interface, and stunning visualizations. The multi-modal approach of the iDrive touch controller, large touchscreen center display, cloud-based voice control, and gesture control allow users to interact in the way of their choosing.Elements of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional are the Navigation Professional system, two USB ports plus Bluetooth interfaces. The driver can be automatically detected and personal settings activated either using the traditional vehicle key or by downloading the driver’s personal settings to the BMW Cloud.BMW Connected is the companion app for BMW drivers. Intelligent connectivity helps users to reach their destination easily and with minimal stress – and not only from within their car; BMW Connected is an all-embracing concept designed to seamlessly connect the driver and their smartphone with their vehicle.At the heart of it all is the Open Mobility Cloud, which allows the app to connect the car with the customer’s digital devices. These could include the iPhone and Apple Watch, smartphones and smartwatches running the Android operating system, Alexa-compatible smart devices and Google Home. For instance, the BMW Connected app can import appointments and addresses from the customer’s calendar entries straight into the navigation system to begin route guidance. The system calculates the optimum departure time based on real-time traffic information and notifies the driver with a message on their smartphone when it is time to leave. As the vehicle is linked up via the Open Mobility Cloud, it is able to access the calculated route directly when the navigation system starts up.The 840i and 840i xDrive Coupe and Convertible models come with an extensive list of standard equipment including:Packages include:Stand-alone options include: