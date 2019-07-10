It's the high-performance, urban-assault Sportback you never knew you wanted.
How often do you find yourself cruising uptown in your suave Audi RS7, heading towards the theater for an evening performance of Les Misérables when suddenly an armed revolution breaks out? Remember last week when you were taking your in-laws to the mall for some shopping and got held up by a crash blocking all lanes on the highway? If only you’d been driving your urban assault vehicle instead of the Audi, you could’ve just rammed through the mess and got to Starbucks before closing time. Friends, the fine folks at AddArmor have heard your cries, and now anyone with $205,000 can pretend they are an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D with this, the AddArmor APR RS7.
That’s right, this rather unassuming Audi RS7 Sportback can punch through obstacles while brushing off small arms fire thanks to a comprehensive upgrade from Wyoming-based AddArmor. Hyperbole aside, the goal of this extremely unorthodox build is to showcase just how far technology has progressed in the world of armored vehicles.
Case-in-point, this RS7 offers Euro-spec B4 armor protection while adding less than 200 pounds to the vehicle’s overall weight. That’s accomplished by using a polycarbonate composite in place of steel plating, which AddArmor says is 10 times stronger than ballistic steel. The RS7’s body panels are infused with this material, while the windows are replaced with a multi-layer mixture of polycarbonate and ballistic glass. And if that’s not strong enough, AddArmor can build an RS7 with B7-level protection to stop anything short of a nuclear blast or Thor’s hammer.
As for the 200-mph claim, it’s true that a stock RS7 isn’t that fast. However, beneath the armor is an APR-tuned 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that develops 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) according to AddArmor. In addition to passing the 200-mph barrier, the car can hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds – a feature that could be very convenient when an overwhelming force is approaching from the rear. The company can also install a bevy of cool secret-agent gear like blinding lights, sonic cannons, tasers, pepper spray dispenser, and yes, even a front barrier to let you blast through brick walls without issue. Folks, this could be the coolest Audi of all-time.
Yes, it’s pricey. But with a multitude of truck and SUV-based “civilian” security vehicles, it’s rather refreshing – and admittedly impressive – to see a tough-as-nails makeover given to a posh and powerful RS7.
Source: AddArmor
Respected for designing the world’s most sophisticated mobile safe-rooms, AddArmor is excited to announce its latest creation: the world’s fastest armored car. The new 202 mph AddArmor APR-tuned RS 7 showcases the new developments in lightweight combat-proven polycarbonate armor paneling. With armored vehicles long being associated with slower, heavy duty trucks, AddArmor wanted to showcase an armored car to highlight just how far modern armoring technology has come. The polycarbonate weave cocooning the AddArmor APR RS 7 is 10 times stronger than ballistic steel while weighing 60% less. All in car that can perform at speeds of more than 200 mph.
“With the new AddArmor APR RS 7, we wanted to demonstrate how today’s armoring technology allows drivers to pick from a wide range of cars not normally associated with armored vehicles. The total armoring weight of the AddArmor APR RS 7 is no more than 200 pounds,” comments AddArmor President Jeff Engen. “That small amount of weight allows for exotic sports cars and even electric vehicles to be nicely armored without compromising their performance or range. The key difference is AddArmor uses a polycarbonate composite instead of heavy steel plating. The weave offers a much stronger, lighter package that simultaneously allows the car to be much faster.”
With speed being a critical element of safety, the lightweight armoring from AddArmor provides comprehensive 360-degree protection without compromising acceleration or braking. The AddArmor RS 7 also features an APR Plus Stage II system to further compliment the RS 7’s 4.0L twin-turbo engine. This special performance package produces 760 horsepower/800 lb-ft of torque (665/726 on website) with a manufacturer-clocked 0 – 60 mph time of 2.9 seconds.
AddArmor’s elite team of specialists upfitted European B4-level armoring to the RS 7 (AddArmor offers up to B7 protection for vehicles that can stop armor-piercing rounds.) The AddArmor APR RS 7 B4 package combines front-seat 360-degree polycarbonate body panels and ballistic glass to limit weight and protect the primary the occupants. AddArmor ballistic glass is comprised of a multi-layer mixture of polycarbonate and ballistic glass, which provides a transparent layer of armor that can withstand prolonged attacks from blunt objects such as bats or cinder blocks. Ballistically, the B4 armor can stop a .44 Magnum round, allowing drivers and passengers to evade attack.
The AddArmor APR RS 7 features Delta Force-tested security throughout. Hidden security countermeasures include a sonic sound cannon with a PA system and siren capable of 120 dB. Other security items include electric-shock door handles equivalent to a high-powered taser gun and pepper spray dispensers. For ramming, AddArmor installed a front barrier bumper that protects the car’s radiator while also allowing the automobile to comfortably drive through most ambush situations. The AddArmor APR RS 7 also includes a specially developed rear blinding light system that uses aircraft landing technology to temporarily blind assailants. The new vehicle also features a custom smokescreen system. For added security, the AddArmor APR RS 7 includes biometric gun racks hidden in the trunk that can accommodate assault rifles and handguns.
Another unique security measure included on the AddArmor APR RS 7 is a special Global 911 concierge service. This satellite-activated 24/7 system monitors the vehicle’s occupants via their cell phones and an array of beacons. Any sign of trouble automatically sets off a siren in a command center staffed by highly trained security staff with military and first-responder backgrounds. The Global 911 concierge service assesses all security situations as they arise and dispatches solutions in the case of any emergency. These systems allow AddArmor to protect their clients anywhere around the globe.
For added security, the new AddArmor APR RS 7 includes a multitude of other on-board tactical electronics. An overseas-compliant drone-denial frequency-jamming satellite communications system has been installed alongside active mine/explosion detection, as well as a state-of-the-art 360-degree night-vision camera system. In the case of any airborne attacks, the AddArmor APR RS 7 has an overpressure gas detection unit with onboard gas masks and air tanks to supply filtered fresh breathing air.
The RS7 runs on high-performance 275/30ZR21 Pirelli P Zero Run Flat tires capable of driving 30 miles after sustaining multiple high-powered rifle shots.
The AddArmor APR RS 7 demonstrates how AddArmor provides custom protection packages to meet clients’ needs for either new or existing vehicles. Security packages for executive, work, personal, and family vehicles are available starting at $28,000. The new AddArmor APR RS 7 is available for $205,000. For more information, please visit AddArmor.com, email sales@addarmor.com, or call 888.878.0021.