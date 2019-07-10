How often do you find yourself cruising uptown in your suave Audi RS7, heading towards the theater for an evening performance of Les Misérables when suddenly an armed revolution breaks out? Remember last week when you were taking your in-laws to the mall for some shopping and got held up by a crash blocking all lanes on the highway? If only you’d been driving your urban assault vehicle instead of the Audi, you could’ve just rammed through the mess and got to Starbucks before closing time. Friends, the fine folks at AddArmor have heard your cries, and now anyone with $205,000 can pretend they are an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D with this, the AddArmor APR RS7.

That’s right, this rather unassuming Audi RS7 Sportback can punch through obstacles while brushing off small arms fire thanks to a comprehensive upgrade from Wyoming-based AddArmor. Hyperbole aside, the goal of this extremely unorthodox build is to showcase just how far technology has progressed in the world of armored vehicles.

24 Photos

Case-in-point, this RS7 offers Euro-spec B4 armor protection while adding less than 200 pounds to the vehicle’s overall weight. That’s accomplished by using a polycarbonate composite in place of steel plating, which AddArmor says is 10 times stronger than ballistic steel. The RS7’s body panels are infused with this material, while the windows are replaced with a multi-layer mixture of polycarbonate and ballistic glass. And if that’s not strong enough, AddArmor can build an RS7 with B7-level protection to stop anything short of a nuclear blast or Thor’s hammer.

As for the 200-mph claim, it’s true that a stock RS7 isn’t that fast. However, beneath the armor is an APR-tuned 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that develops 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) according to AddArmor. In addition to passing the 200-mph barrier, the car can hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds – a feature that could be very convenient when an overwhelming force is approaching from the rear. The company can also install a bevy of cool secret-agent gear like blinding lights, sonic cannons, tasers, pepper spray dispenser, and yes, even a front barrier to let you blast through brick walls without issue. Folks, this could be the coolest Audi of all-time.

Yes, it’s pricey. But with a multitude of truck and SUV-based “civilian” security vehicles, it’s rather refreshing – and admittedly impressive – to see a tough-as-nails makeover given to a posh and powerful RS7.

Source: AddArmor