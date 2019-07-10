Recent spy photos provided the first look at the development of a refreshed Honda CR-V. The rendering artists at Kolesa have digitally stripped off the camo to provide a glimpse of how the updated crossover might look.

The changes are fairly subtle. In our slider tool, the refreshed rendering appears on the left, and the current CR-V is on the right.

The rendering gives the CR-V a front fascia with new inlets in the corners, and the openings wrap around to meet on the bumper. There's also now mesh for the grille insert rather than the current horizontal slats.

At the back, the tweaks are even more subtle. Kolesa adds a pair of tiny, trapezoidal exhaust outlets. The white sections of the taillights get a tinted finish, too.

The spy shots above are the inspiration for Kolesa's renderings. The camouflage on these test mules don't provide a great view of the changes. There's no obvious evidence of the openings in the front fascia from the artist depictions, though.

The elements from the back are more obvious, though. The trapezoidal exhaust outlets and revised taillights are clearly among the changes.

Other details about the refreshed CR-V are a mystery. We would expect interior tweaks, including the possibility of improved infotainment software. Updates to the suite of driver assistance tech are likely, too, simply because these systems are a major selling point in this segment.

We expect the powertrain range to carry over. The base CR-V trim comes with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder making 184 horsepower (137 kilowatts) and 180 pound-feet (244 Newton-meters), and the rest of the lineup gets a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 190 hp (142 kW) and 179 lb-ft (243 Nm). Both mills come with a CVT gearbox, and there's a choice of front- or optional all-wheel drive.

The refreshed CR-V will likely have an unveiling at an auto show later in 2019 or in very early 2020.