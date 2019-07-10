Thanks in large part to an iconic role in the Back to the Future franchise, the Delorean continues to be instantly recognizable today despite a small production run lasting just a few years. In a new video from the Sketch Monkey, the artist imagines how a modern version of the coupe might look.

Giorgetto Giugiaro penned the original shape for the DeLorean. The wedge-shaped design has similar touches as some of his other creations like the original Lotus Espirit and Volkswagen Scirocco. The Sketch Monkey identifies the DeLorean's most important styling elements as its flat hood, curving door cut line, and the angular transition between the roof and rear deck.

To rejuvenate the model's appearance, the Sketch Monkey removes the old-looking sealed beam headlights but retains their boxy look for his car's headlights. Thin horizontal slats still span the grille between the lights.

The flat hood is still there, but the shape doesn't integrate as cleanly into the fender as Giugiaro's original design. A subtle flare in the wheel arch would be enough to give the new look a more eye-catching appearance.

The Sketch Monkey really accentuates the shape of the door opening by adding a pointed element to the front of it and incorporating an intake into the rear portion. Presumably, this take on the styling would still allow for the gullwing doors that the DeLorean is so famous for.

At the back, this design removes glass sections in the side that are largely useful from a functional perspective on the original DeLorean, but the sections visually extend the greenhouse. Losing this element in the rendering takes some personality away from the tail.

Source: TheSketchMonkey via YouTube