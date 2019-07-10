"You can't feel anything but pride when you see this 200th Chiron emerge from the factory," emphasizes Stephan Winkelmann, president of Bugatti. "Also, this model marks the celebration of our company history and recalls our French heritage. The different shades of blue used on this Chiron Sport lend it a timeless elegance." Mr Winkelmann is also quick to acknowledge the accomplishments of the Molsheim workforce: "The quality and dedication of everyone involved in a Bugatti car is unique in the world and demonstrates the passion that we bring to our work."

Indeed, the production of a Bugatti is nothing less than craftmanship par excellence. Each car takes ten months to build, while final assembly is carried out at the Alsace sites and takes eight weeks. In 2017, the first year the Chiron was manufactured, 70 cars were completed, but the output is steadily increasing. The following year saw the factory make 76 Chirons, and it expects to supply over 80 by the end of this year. Out of the marque's official 500 figure for production of the Chiron, under 100 are still available to order.

"It's a special event, the year is a significant one, and so is the car, which makes it doubly special," says Christophe Piochon, Bugatti Production Director. "It’s not every day that you can see in the Atelier, a model with very few differences, even with the various personalization, in different production phases at once. The anniversary Chiron Sport “110 ans Bugatti” makes it possible, with this week at least four of the 20 cars being built at the same time."

The 200th Chiron will thus be a "110 ans Bugatti" and this model celebrates its heritage in impressive style. It not only bears numerous symbols of the French nation; it also boasts plenty of standard features that round off the unique look of this car. The French flags on the wing mirrors are a nod to the official vehicles of the French Government, while the "Sky View" glass roof panels allow extra light into the cockpit. The contrast between the painted "Steel Blue" of the engine block and the visible carbon of the monocoque body hark back to the traditional two-tone look of the luxury cars made by Bugatti in the 1920s. The Chiron Sport is already a unique model - and this anniversary edition takes it to an even higher level of exclusivity.

Back in 1909, Ettore Bugatti set up his factories in Molsheim. His aim: to create cars that had luxurious shapes and exceptional performance capability. Historic models such as the Type 35 or the Type 57 SC Atlantic represent the passion which Bugatti tirelessly poured into his efforts to create unique cars. Now, more than a century later, Bugatti's core values remain unaltered, and the Chiron continues to honour them. This "110 ans Bugatti" further reinforces the exclusive character of these cars and ensures that Bugatti stands out from other super sports car makers.