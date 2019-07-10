We’re counting the hours left until Bentley’s world premiere of its EXP 100 GT concept the company has been teasing since the beginning of the month. Attached below are two additional videos posted on social media to ease the wait until the reveal scheduled for later today. It’s not every day that an automaker sets up a livestream for only a concept car rather than a production model, but this is no ordinary concept.

Bentley has even created a dedicated website for the concept, available at ExtraordinaryJourney.Bentley, which goes to show the British luxury brand is giving the EXP 100 GT a special treatment. After all, Bentley concepts are few and far between, so whenever a new one is revealed, the automotive media immediately turns its attention to the latest creation from Crewe. The 2012 EXP 9F that went on to become the Bentayga wasn’t Bentley’s best work, but the stunning 2015 EXP 10 Speed 6 and the follow-up 2017 EXP 12 Speed 6e cabriolet were both works of art.

As for the new one, it appears to be a lavish grand tourer with the best luxury amenities Bentley has to offer. The shadowy teaser image showing the side profile hints the GT will be quite large and is probably going to have massive doors. Voluptuous fenders suggest a sexy silhouette, while the gently sloped long roofline also implies the concept will be a beauty.

With the concept carrying “EXP” in its name for experimental, it likely means Bentley has prepared something special in regards to the powertrain. It could be electric seeing as how the EXP 100 GT is a window into the brand’s future, while an autonomous driving system has already been hinted.

Check back later today to see the livestream scheduled to start at 11 AM Eastern / 3 PM GMT. Meanwhile, See these two new teaser videos and the fresh images attached here.