Gender reveal parties have become increasingly popular in the last few years, basically all around the world. These gatherings usually have a traditional approach where a group of friends and family members get together with the expectant couple for a small party when the gender of the baby is revealed in the form of blue or pink balloons or other baby accessories. As HuffPost explains, “often, prior to the gender reveal moment, party guests are subjected to perhaps slightly uncomfortable party games.” And sometimes it gets really weird.

Just like a gender reveal party that happened south of Brisbane on Australia’s Gold Coast, which featured a massive burnout with tires generating blue smoke (reportedly $125 each) as a sign of the baby’s gender. It sounds like a creative and fun way for a true gearhead to share the results of an ultrasound but it all went wrong at some point. The car, that appears to be either an HSV Commodore or an HSV Senator, caught fire and the party was over in panic. It all happened on April 18 last year but the Queensland Police Service only released the video this week to show what not to do. Apparently, burnouts at gender reveal parties are becoming an increasingly popular feature in Australia, warns CNN.

A 29-year-old man was reportedly “subsequently convicted of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle” and, thankfully, no one was injured during the accident. As you can see in the video at the top of this page, the Holden was driven approximately 328 feet (100 meters) before it caught fire and shocked onlookers rushed to free the driver from the burning sedan. The driver of the car was reportedly a close friend of the couple, not the father.

Source: ABC 11 via CNN and 7News