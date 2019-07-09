Those planning to purchase a Honda Civic Type R will have to pay more starting today, according to Cars Direct. The publication, which saw a letter from the manufacturer, says the Civic Type R price is increasing by $610. That’s a $600 base price increase and a $10 price bump rolled into the destination charge. The Civic Type R will now start at $37,230, including the $930 destination. That’s quite an increase from 2017 when Honda first introduced the hot-hatch. Then, the Type R debuted with a starting price of $34,775.

Last year, Honda announced the 2019 Civic Type R would receive more standard equipment including an updated Display Audio system with physical buttons, a volume knob, and improved Bluetooth connectivity. Honda also updated the steering wheel buttons while adding a new light indicator to the parking brake when engaged. The hotter Civic also received larger cupholders and models equipped with dual-zone automatic climate control receive physical fan speed buttons.

Honda said its starting price for the 2019 model would be $36,595 (including the $895 destination charge), a $1,000 price increase over the 2018 model. However, in January, Honda bumped its destination charge up to $920 – a $25 increase, taking the 2019 Type R’s starting price up to $36,620. Now, the mid-year price increase has the Civic Type R costing nearly $2,500 more than it did when Honda introduced the hatchback in 2017.

Under the hood is the same turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. It pairs with the same six-speed gearbox with automatic rev-matching. Standard features include the three-mode adjustable suspension.

People are paying more than ever for new vehicles as prices increase, and not even the Honda Civic Type R is immune. While the Civic Type R has seen a considerable price increase since 2017, competitors such as the Subaru WRX STI and VW Golf R are more expensive. While the Civic Type R is front-wheel drive compared to those all-wheel-drive offerings, it’s no less fun to drive.