The Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder is the new range-topping model in the roadster's model lineup. Being the current king of its range might make you think that there's not much left to do for further customizing the droptop, but Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur now proves that notion wrong by showing off its tweaked take on the new convertible.

Porsche Exclusive's take largely focuses on the Boxster Spyder's little details. The customization division installs tinted lenses over the headlights, side marker lights, and taillights. There are also black door handles.

The wheels are the most visually interesting change on the outside. They are a version of the usual dual five-spoke design but in matte black rather than the usual metallic finish.

The interior is largely the same as the standard 718 Boxster Spyder, but the company offers an attractive leather key holder.

The 718 Boxster Spyder and its fixed-roof sibling the 718 Cayman GT4 share a new 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat six that comes from the same family of powerplants as the 9A2 flat-six from the 911 Carrera. It produces 414 horsepower (309 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. Both models have a six-speed manual. The pair hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds. The coupe hits 188 mph (303 kph), and the convertible does 187 mph (301 kph).

The 718 Boxster Spyder starts at $97,550 after the $1,250 destination charge. Porsche Exclusive doesn't mention the prices for these components, but given the norm for the automaker's accessories, we would expect these parts to push the figure into the six-figure territory.

Source: Porsche via Facebook