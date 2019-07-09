Hide press release Show press release

NOVITEC refines the McLaren 600LT

Engine tuning to up to 506 kW / 688 hp and 712 Nm of torque

Zero to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 333 km/h

Hi-tech forged wheels with diameters of 20 and 21 inches

For some time now, the NOVITEC product range has also included refined versions of the sports cars from McLaren. An exclusive performance program for the 'Longtail' model 600LT is now available as well.

As is generally known, there is no such thing as having too much power and consequently the German tuner offers various performance upgrades for the twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine with outputs of up to 506 kW / 688 hp. With this upgrade under the hood, the two-seater does away with zero to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds on its way to a new top speed of 333 km/h. A tailor-made NOVITEC sport exhaust system delivers the fittingly thrilling acoustic accompaniment.

NOVITEC offers a special trunk lid and a two-piece naked-carbon airbox to give the mid-engine sports car an even more athletic appearance.

In addition, hi-tech forged rims in a unique combination of 20- and 21-inch wheels can add some further thrill to the looks. NOVITEC developed these rims in cooperation with American manufacturer Vossen.

NOVITEC's specialty is making exclusive sports cars even more dynamic. The 3.8-liter McLaren eight-cylinder four-valve engine with two turbochargers offers an excellent basis for powerful tuning. The NOVITEC engine specialists developed three different performance kits for the 600LT, whose special feature is extra power delivered at the touch of a button. The special mapping for the two NOVITEC N-TRONIC modules can be activated and deactivated on the Active Dynamic Panel in the cockpit. The plug-and-play auxiliary control units are adapted to the electronic engine controls of the vehicle.

In the most powerful stage, Performance Stage 2, which additionally includes a NOVITEC RACE high-performance exhaust system, the engine produces 64.7 kW / 88 hp more peak power and 92 Nm more torque than the stock engine. This means that the turbocharged V8 with NOVITEC tuning puts out 506 kW / 688 hp at a low 7,450 rpm and produces a peak torque of 712 Nm at 6,250 rpm!

This of course also benefits the performance of the two-seater on the road: The tuned 600LT reaches a speed of 100 km/h after just 2.8 seconds, while the top speed increases to 333 km/h. On the road, the NOVITEC performance upgrade not only has a positive effect on the acceleration and the top speed, but also is evident in an even faster throttle response and more powerful in-gear acceleration.

As an optimal complement to the engine tuning, NOVITEC offers a precisely calibrated high-performance stainless exhaust system for the McLaren 600LT. To keep the temperatures in the engine bay as low as possible, the entire exhaust system is thermally insulated. In addition, the NOVITEC product range includes lighter and even more efficient metal catalysts.

The sporty design of the 600LT can be made even more thrilling with a number of purposeful modifications: The NOVITEC trunk lid gives the sports car an even more aggressive expression. At the rea, the two-piece carbon airbox not only ensures full-blooded racing looks, but also optimizes the supply of fresh air to the engine.

Major factors in the spectacular appearance are of course the new NOVITEC MC3 wheels produced by American wheel manufacturer Vossen using state-of-the-art forging technology. They feature seven pairs of delicate spokes and offer an optimal combination of lightweight construction and strength. The rims are available in 77 different color variants and optionally come with a brushed or polished surface.

The NOVITEC wheels make full use of the available space under the wheel arches of the 600LT. What is more: their staggered combination featuring different diameters at the front and rear puts even stronger emphasis on the wedge shape of the sports car. The front axle is fitted with size 8.5Jx20 wheels and size 235/30 ZR 20 Pirelli P Zero high-performance tires. The rear axle runs on size 305/30 ZR 21 tires mounted on rims of size 11.5Jx21.

NOVITEC sport springs, which lower the ride height of the two-seater by about 30 millimeters, can further enhance the driving dynamics.

Another main focus of the NOVITEC refinement range is the interior. This includes masterfully executed interior appointments made from the finest leathers and Alcantara in any desired color.