The Ford F-150 Raptor is only available from the factory in either a SuperCab or four-door SuperCrew body, but Five Star Tuning shows that it's possible to build a two-door, Regular Cab model if a person is willing to do a whole lot of customization.

Five Star Tuning's truck started as a 2016 Ford F-150 XL Regular Cab. From there, the company took the hood apart and refitted it with a Raptor's vents. The firm also installed a revised grille and a custom bumper with integrated winch. There's a custom wheel carrier in the bed for carrying a fullsized spare, and LED light bars can light the path ahead when on the trails. A set of side steps make the task of getting into the lifted truck a whole lot easier.

This truck's mechanical bits make it really special, though. The 5.0-liter V8 gets a Rousch supercharger that gives the powerplant around 720 horsepower (537 kilowatts) at the crank or about 600 hp (447 kW) at the wheels). A mighty roar comes out of the big exhaust outlet. The truck still uses a six-speed automatic, but .456 gears provide lots of low-end grunt. In addition, there's a six-inch suspension lift and 37-inch tires. Externally adjustable dampers let drivers customize the ride to their liking. Traction bars keep the truck more stable, despite the higher ride.

The ample power appears to make the truck quite a handful on the road. Even with just a little throttle when pulling away from an intersection, the tires appear very close to breaking loose. The lack of grip from the all-terrain tires isn't helping the problem.

Source: TFLnow via YouTube, 5 Star Tuning via Facebook