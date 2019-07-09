The Aston Martin and Zagato partnership runs deep. The two companies have been building extraordinary vehicles since the early 1950s. But the pair's latest project could be among their best; today Aston Martin dished out more detailed renderings of its upcoming DBS GT Zagato and classic DB4 GT Zagato continuation. Both models poised for production in just a few months.

These new renderings are an upgrade over what the company released in March. Here, we can see the Superleggera-based DBS GT Zagato borrows the same general shape as its production sibling, but now with a more prominent grille to make way for Aston's massive twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 engine. Assuming the same power setup carries over, the DBS GT Zagato could have 715 horsepower (553 kilowatts) and 663 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque on tap. Additional upgrades in slimmer headlights, a more defined hood line, and gold-tinged 20-spoke wheels.

"This is a car that is not only focused around beauty, but drama too," Marek Reichman, Chief Creative Officer at Aston Martin Lagonda says. "Our dynamic grille gives us an opportunity to provide the car with two very different identities. When parked, DBS GT Zagato will almost look like it's resting, but with the rear of the car still appearing muscular and primed for action."

A DB4 GT Zagato continuation model will join DBS GT Zagato production, both available in 2020. The former comes replete with a classic look, a straight-six engine producing 380 hp (283 kW), a four-speed manual transmission with a limited-slip differential, and power at the rear wheels.

"It was important to me and our teams to deliver something as beautiful as the original DB4 GT Zagato," Reichman notes, "and I feel that we have achieved that with this model and I can't wait to see it in the metal."

Both of these beauties will go on sale next year – but they'll be limited. Aston Martin promises just 19 examples worldwide at a cost of about $7.5 million (£6 million) for the pair.