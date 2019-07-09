Mazda has filed for a slew of new trademarks in Europe, but one of them was especially interesting. The company wants to reserve the name MX-30 for future vehicles, and it leaves us wondering what the model could be. Auto Guide first discovered the trademark applications.

Historically, Mazda has used the MX prefix for performance vehicles. Most notably, the moniker has appeared on the MX-5 Miata roadster. However, it also showed up on the MX-3 compact coupe (pictured above) and larger MX-6 two-door.

Given the lack of popularity of sporty coupes in the modern auto market, don't get your hopes up about the MX-30 being the return of a tiny, performance-oriented two-door vehicle to the Mazda lineup. Instead, the name's similarity to the recently unveiled CX-30 (gallery below) might be a hint at what the automaker is thinking.

26 Photos

We have to wonder whether Mazda intends to use the MX prefix as a way to denote sporty trims of existing models. The company hasn't used the Mazdaspeed or MPS branding for years, so it might be time for new branding for performance-oriented vehicles from the company. If this is the case, then the MX-30 would be a more aggressive version of the CX-30.

At the same time as the MX-30 filing, Mazda also applied to trademark CX-10, CX-20, CX-40, CX-50, CX-60, CX-70, CX-80, and CX-90. While we highly doubt the company actually brings vehicles with all of these monikers to market, the registrations signal the automaker's intention for the CX-30 not to be a one-off addition to the lineup.

As of this writing, Mazda hasn't yet applied for any of these trademarks in the United States.

Source: European Union Intellectual Property Office, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 via Auto Guide