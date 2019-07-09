The eternal duel – a combustion engine-powered car versus a fully electric vehicle. We are all true petrolheads here but no one can’t deny the advantages of a performance EV – but is that enough to beat one of America’s most powerful production models in a drag race? Let’s find out.

Two very, very different cars line up for a duel. On the left is a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat with its 6.2-liter V8 with a “big dirty supercharger.” It pulls out 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque, reaching the rear wheels only.

Against it is a Tesla Model 3 Performance – America’s compact green performance sedan. It’s all-wheel drive and is lighter than its opponent today. Interestingly, the two sedans have the same 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration time of 3.4 seconds. But which one’s going to win on the drag strip?

Well, after seeing so many drag races with Teslas, you probably already have an idea of how this one is going to end. We won’t name the winner obviously but bear in mind that from a standing start, the winner is basically giving its rival no chances at all. It’s a way closer drag with a rolling-start but the winner is again the same car. Admittedly, if the second race was a bit longer, the result would have probably been different.

Make sure to watch the rolling-start part of the video because, honestly, it’s much more interesting than the standing-start one. Also, check out the links above as they put the Model 3 Performance in various drag races with different outcomes.

Source: Throttle House on YouTube