The quad exhaust pipes are clearly visible, too.

The last time we saw the new Acura MDX Type-S it was early in 2019, wearing heavy camouflage. Actually, we should clarify that further by stating it was wearing really heavy camouflage, because this new sighting shows a prototype with nearly every square inch covered. The thick wrap is curiously free from the grille, which at least helps us better identify this as an Acura MDX.

The Type-S Is Coming:

As for the rest of the SUV, details are still very well guarded though we can spot a few tidbits. This prototype appears to have production-spec headlights beneath the covers, or at least, something a bit less bizarre than the strange placeholder lenses we saw on the previous test vehicle. We can also see a bit more of the central air intake on the lower fascia, and combined with the mostly visible grille, it appears this people mover will wear a very familiar face.

2020 Acura MDX Type-S Spy Photo
8 Photos
How do we know this is a Type-S? Nothing is confirmed at this point, but the quad exhaust outlets at the back along with some sizable rubber at all four corners suggests this SUV has a bit more gumption under the hood than the typical MDX. The exact measure of that power isn’t yet known, though we’ve heard it should come from a turbocharged V-6 that will be the exclusive domain of Acura. The current MDX offers either a 3.5-liter V6 or 3.0-liter in the Sport Hybrid model, both without any forced induction.

Acura recently took a tweaked MDX Sport Hybrid to Pikes Peak, festooned with a 400-horsepower powertrain that married a modified version of the 3.5-liter engine to the hybrid’s three electric motors. As cool as that might be for the Type-S, logic says a more traditional approach will befall the production SUV. Also, the rumors about a turbo V6 seem rather stout, and a force-fed version of the 3.5 turning all four wheels could certainly have potential.

Those rumors also suggest that, despite the thick coverings, we could be just six months out from a full reveal of the 2020 MDX Type-S. If that’s the case, look for more revealing prototype sightings coming soon.

