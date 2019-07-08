Hide press release Show press release

Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2020 GT-R NISMO, GT-R Track Edition, GT-R Premium and GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition

WHAT'S NEW:

GT-R NISMO takes performance to the next level with GT3 race car turbochargers, carbon fiber roof and hood, revised suspension and carbon ceramic brakes

GT-R Track Edition features new 600-horsepower GT-R NISMO engine and available carbon ceramic brakes

GT-R Premium includes revised twin turbochargers, new exterior accent color, new RAYS 20-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheel design

GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition commemorates five decades of GT-R performance leadership – available in three heritage-era two-tone exterior color combinations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the 2020 Nissan GT-R line-up, which includes three grade levels and a limited production 50th Anniversary Edition. The GT-R NISMO, Nissan's ultimate performance super sports car, goes on sale July 12 at select U.S. Nissan dealers with a starting MSRP1of $210,740.

The limited-availability 2020 Nissan GT-R Track Edition, designed for owners inclined to take their GT-R to a race circuit2, is scheduled to become available August 25 with a starting MSRP1of $145,540.

The 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium goes on sale July 25 with a starting MSRP1of $113,450 – with the special GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition package adding $8,500 to the GT-R Premium price.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices1 (MSRP) for the 2020 Nissan GT-R:

GT-R Premium: $113,540 USD

GT-R Premium with 50th Anniversary Edition: $122,040 USD

GT-R Track Edition: $145,540 USD

GT-R NISMO: $210,740 USD

Destination and Handling $1,695.

About the 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO

The 2020 GT-R NISMO is more GT-R than ever before – it's the ultimate performance super sports car that provides an exhilarating experience for virtually everyone. New race-proven turbochargers, improved gearbox shift control, lighter components, reduced overall mass and upgrades to the brakes, wheels and tires contribute to a 2.5-second reduction in lap time around Nissan's development track. There's also an improvement of the GT-R's inherent high-speed stability, even at speeds of up to 186 mph.

The 2020 GT-R NISMO's VR38DETT 3.8-liter twin turbo V6 remains the heart of the GT-R's drivetrain and is rated at 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque3. Each is handcrafted by its own takumi technician. For 2020, the GT-R NISMO features an exclusive turbocharger design – direct from the GT-R GT3 race car – with a modified turbine shape and fewer blades. This optimizes the flow rate and enhances the acceleration response by 20%, without a loss of horsepower.

About the 2020 GT-R Track Edition

While in previous years the GT-R Track Edition featured the 565-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 24-valve twin-turbocharged engine from the GT-R Premium grade, for 2020 the engine is borrowed from the famed GT-R NISMO and offers a full 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque3.

In addition to the engine, key GT-R Track Edition performance enhancements (versus the GT-R Premium) include additional adhesive bonding of the body structure, a NISMO-tuned 4-wheel independent suspension, reduced weight and additional roll stiffness, wide 20-inch NISMO forged aluminum-alloy wheels with NISMO-spec tires and dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler4. Inside, the Track Edition interior includes a unique red and black color treatment with high-grip, motorsports-inspired Recaro® seats.

About the 2020 GT-R Premium and

All 2020 GT-R Premium grade models include a revised turbocharger tuning, burnished exhaust tips, new RAYS 20-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheel design, new headlight inner color and available "Hai Gray" premium interior with hand-stitched semi-aniline appointments. The 2020 GT-R Premium models' performance is rooted in a hand-assembled twin-turbo VR38DETT 3.8-liter V6 engine rated at 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. A Titanium exhaust system is standard, along with Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement technologies.

About the GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition

The special GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition is available in three heritage-era, two-tone exterior color combinations meant to represent the GT-R's liveries from the Japan GP series. Bayside (Wangan), a four-coat, double-heat treatment process ensures a vivid blue with striking highlights and deep shadows, is contrasted with white racing stripes. Blue accents on the wheel spokes are among several fine touches made to celebrate the GT-R's milestone. Pearl White with red stripes and Super Silver with white stripes round out the 50th Anniversary liveries.

Inside the GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition is a special gray interior color scheme, which gives the cabin a sense of luxury, reminiscent of the atmosphere of the night sky after the twilight hour (the color is also available on select other 2020 GT-R models). Additional 50th anniversary features include unique steering wheel and shift knob trim, special embossed seats, an Alcantara® headliner with unique stitching, Alcantara®-wrapped sunvisors, and more.

For full information on the complete lineup of 2020 Nissan GT-R models, please see NissanNews.com.

