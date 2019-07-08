The very first car is this blue 118i with the sport package.

BMW has been quite a lot in the news lately as the company is refreshing its portfolio across the entire spectrum, from the base 1 Series to the facelifted 7 Series, plus that wild X7 pickup truck one-off. The German automaker introduced a completely new, front-wheel-drive-based 1er at the end of May, and now it has kicked off series production of its Mercedes A-Class and Audi A3 rival.

Built at the Leipzig factory in Germany, the revamped 1 Series follows the first- and second-gen rear-wheel-drive generations of the compact hatchback and is just one of the eight models assembled at the plant. At the same facility, BMW puts together the 2 Series Coupe and Convertible, along with the hotter M2 Competition and the family-oriented 2 Series Active Tourer minivan. On top of these regular models, the electric i3 and plug-in hybrid i8 coupe and roadster are also built in Leipzig. In total, the production volume reaches an impressive 1,000 units per day.

2020 BMW 1 Series production at Leipzig factory
In the coming months, BMW expects to ramp up daily production of the 1 Series to approximately 600 units. The very first car assembled for a customer is an entry-level 118i finished in blue and equipped with the optional sports package heading to a client from Italy. Leipzig won’t remain the sole manufacturing facility for a long time as the model will also at the assembled at the Regensburg plant from November this year.

Also from November, the Leipzig factory will kick off production of a ninth model – the 2 Series Gran Coupe. Essentially a sedan version of the 1 Series hatchback, the model will come to the United States to rival the Mercedes CLA.

Replacing the second-gen 1 Series built in 424,111 examples since its production start in March 2012, the 2020 BMW 1 Series will top out with the xDrive-only M135i hot hatch. However, recent reports are indicating BMW has plans for a beefier version with close to 400 hp in order to fight the recently launched Mercedes-AMG A45 / A45 S.

