The Jeep Gladiator is a victim – a victim of cool one-off concepts, that is. We've seen the quintessential off-roading midsize truck turned into different concepts by the marque itself at the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah. And quite frankly, the Gladiator couldn't get any cooler than those concepts.

Even artists have found a way to incorporate a retro look to the new Jeep truck, bringing back the iconic styling to the now more modern design of the Gladiator – a perfect manifestation of the truck's timelessness.

However, this is the first time we’ve seen this: a Gladiator dressed up as a J-10 Honcho trim package from the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The Honcho was among the line of Gladiator J-Series trucks that were modified and dressed up to appeal to a more road-going market. One of the things that make the Honcho differ from the rest of the J-10s is its ubiquitous array of decals. The black and gold color combination is also quite iconic.

Now, both the decals and color combination were done tastefully on the Gladiator. Even better, Honcho badges are also added on some parts of the car, plus an embossed old-school Jeep logo can be found on the tailgate. The grille has also been painted silver – just like the old J-10 trucks.

The modern-day Gladiator J-10 Honcho was made by a dealership in Wisconsin called Sleepy Hollow Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Inc. It was more than just a show truck, equipped with several niceties that don't just appeal aesthetically but functional as well.

With a name that means the leader or the top-dog, the Gladiator J-10 Honcho remake sure looks like a boss to us. There is one problem, though – the dealer's post didn't come with a price tag. If you're interested, don't hesitate to contact Sleepy Hollow dealership to inquire about its custom creation.

Source: Sleepy Hollow Chrysler Dodge Jeep via Facebook