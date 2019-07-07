Back in the 1980s, Porsche had the opportunity to built 1.5-liter twin turbo V6 engines for the McLaren Formula One team, and the test mule happened to be the Porsche 930 (The naming convention for the 911 Turbo). Named the TAG Turbo, these highly strung engines were capable of 750 to 1,000 hp, coupled with an extremely high 10,000 rpm redline. What you see in the video is a result of a partnership with English tuning company Lanzante and McLaren to produce 11 examples of the original Porsche 930 TAG.

Each of the 11 engines sourced from McLaren come from actual Formula 1 cars, with each one coming with a plaque to signify the engine's race history, engine number, and the car's production number. Of course, these engines were meticulously restored back to their former glory, courtesy of Cosworth. If this Porsche 930 TAG showcased at the 2019 Goodwood FoS is the original display car for the project, then it was fitted with the exact same engine that Niki Lauda's MP4/3 racecar had when he won the British GP in 1984. That's jaw dropping.

Some modifications were done to the engine to make it more reliable and livable. This included smaller turbos, adjustment to fuel-air mixture, a new transmission, a limited slip differential, and a decrease in boost pressure. The reworked engines are tuned to deliver 503 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, but still deliver the same glorious and visceral sound that only an old-school Formula 1 engine can bring. Each of the eleven examples are priced at $1,450,000 and each customer is to be hand picked by Lanzante. If there were still any prospective buyers on the fence about this limited run Porsche, then this short video clip of a 930 TAG running up the hillclimb course is sure to sell them all. Guaranteed.