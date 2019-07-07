Rolls-Royce cars are unlikely candidates to be pushed hard at Goodwood. I mean, we know that Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reside in Goodwood, West Sussex, England, United Kingdom, so it has all the right to participate at the British Hillclimb event that happens within its hometown.

But as all know, Rolls-Royce cars are huge luxurious vehicles that are everything but speedhunting hillclimbers. And with the Goodwood's narrow track lined with hay, it's highly unlikely that a Rolls-Royce vehicle would traverse the challenging course, more so if it's the Cullinan SUV. Especially the Cullinan SUV.

Not today, however.

8 Photos

In what seems like a unicorn seen amidst a festival for mythical creatures, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan appeared at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. And it's not just casually strolling around as you might expect from the gargantuan SUV. It was pushed hard, going flat out at every straight and attacking every corner like it doesn't have sizable ground clearance.

Of note, the Cullinan has a 22-inch (558.8-millimeter) space above the ground in its off-road mode, but we highly doubt that this one at Goodwood was raised at that height. Regardless, it still was a nail-biting scene to watch. At one point, the posh SUV was even seen raising one wheel up in the air.

At the helm of the Cullinan was British driver Daryl Jones. We're not entirely sure if the directive for him was to drive the Cullinan like crazy, but it sure was a heck of a show. We reckon, with a 6.75-liter V12 inside its long bonnet, we're pretty sure it wasn't a tough run – at least when pushing the SUV to its limit.

Source: Goodwood Road & Racing via Youtube