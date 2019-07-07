The Goodwood Festival of Speed isn't just about breaking records at the famous Hillclimb event. While the Volkswagen I.D. R is taking all the laurels for its record-breaking runs, its sister company, Porsche, put up its own show by showcasing the 2020 Taycan on British soil for the very first time. Even better, it's driven by one of Porsche's topnotch drivers.

Behind the steering wheel of the Porsche Taycan was Mark Webber – the former Australian professional racing driver that brought glory to the Stuttgart-based automaker towards the end of his racing career. He was the champion of the 2015 FIA WEC under the LMP1 category.

9 Photos

Going back to the all-electric Porsche, the Taycan tackles up the Goodwood hill with barely enough camo to confuse anyone who sees it - or not. We're not really sure as to what purpose the stickers and tapes are for.

The Taycan prototype that graced Goodwood was pretty similar to the one caught roaming around the streets of Shanghai, except for the Union Jack decal on the roof. The stickers for the DRL are there, as well as the side vents that are obviously fake. At the rear, the fakeries didn't end as strips of red masking tape were seen outlining the taillights to eschew what the final design might look like. And yes, the fake exhaust vents were still there.

It's only a matter of time before Porsche reveals the Taycan globally. A September debut is marked on our calendars, while the Taycan Cross Turismo, a wagon/crossover with a slightly raised ground clearance, will also make its way into production by next year. We can't say we're not excited, but we sure do hope that the production Taycan would drop the fake exhaust vents.

Source: Goodwood Road & Racing via Youtube

Photos: Porsche via Facebook