Giving a whole new meaning to painting the town red.

We usually want you to read through our articles first before you watch the video embedded on top of the page, but this time, let's make an exception for this Lamborghini video. Go ahead and watch the one minuter above first.

Done? Okay, let's discuss.

In what seems like a movie trailer for a sci-fi action thriller that involves artificial intelligence taking over the world, Lamborghini decided to go on a different approach to introduce its latest innovation – a high-technology paint shop for the Urus Super SUV.

New Lamborghini Urus Paint Shop In Sant’Agata Bolognese
18 Photos
The new paint shop is situated in Sant’Agata Bolognese as an extension to the current plant there. From 95,679 square yards (80,000 square meters), the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory has been expanded to 191,358 square yards (160,000 square meters). Why? To accommodate state-of-the-art equipment that facilitates the high-technology painting process for the Urus.

In PR speak, the facility "features technologically-advanced systems with low environmental impact and workers with highly specialized skills." Well, based on the video, it seems like Lamborghini just described robots taking over the world. I'm kidding, of course.

On the contrary, the new plant requires 200 more personnel and more than half of them has already started working in the facility. These newly-hired workers underwent a whole year of training.

Lamborghini's Success With The Urus:

So, what gives? The new Lamborghini Urus paint shop features a modular flow that allows maximum flexibility and efficiency in the entire painting process. The human operators, on the other hand, are needed for their manual skills in certain parts. 

With these all laid out, the new Lamborghini paint shop offers a higher degree of personalization in coloring the Urus. The colors are divided into four parts: standard, special, matte, and Ad Personam, with the latter offering customers to create their own unique special color.

 

