It wasn't too long ago when automobiles are devoid of digital screens that crown dashboards. Life (and technology) was simpler back then – get inside the vehicle, close the door, and drive. Okay, maybe a little music from a single-DIN stereo system that's regarded as luxurious if it had a CD player, more so, if you have a multi-disc changer.

But things change rapidly, and in the case of in-cabin entertainment systems, we went from prehistoric to advanced types within two decades. Others even have a huge screen that flanks the whole dashboard. While we're in no way complaining about this technological advancement, Audi begs to differ in predicting the future.

In a report by Autocar, Audi design chief Marc Lichte said that the future of in-cabin screens would be a blur, with digital displays becoming less in 10 years. On a side note, Lichte used the word maybe to add a sense of uncertainty in his prediction.

According to Lichte, however, this will be the case because of head-ups displays or HUDs. Augmented types of HUDs will be a thing, and this will be the end of an era for digital displays. Lichte also added that voice control in virtual cockpits will be the key to a future with fewer displays.

The report from Autocar also hinted that the future is reflected on the Audi Q4 E-Tron electric crossover (images above). The new E-Tron model that was revealed at Geneva was the future of Audi vehicles. Even better, the production of this pure electric vehicle is scheduled to be within two years – with 2021 as its target date. With Lichte prediction, though, it seems like we're going back to square one, at least two decades ago when digital displays weren't a thing yet.

So, what do you think? Do you agree with Lichte with its prediction that there will be fewer screens in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.